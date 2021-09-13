September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Women's Champions League Group Draw Set for Revamped Competition

Author:

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The first Women’s Champions League group-stage draw Monday placed defending champion Barcelona with Arsenal, Hoffenheim and Danish club HB Køge.

The revamped 16-team group stage replaces the 32-team knockout tournament.

Seven-time European champion Lyon landed in a group with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Swedish club Häcken. Chelsea, which lost in last season’s final, will face Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette.

Real Madrid, which is making its European debut, was placed in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Icelandic club Breidablik and Ukrainian team Kharkiv.

Madrid is in its second full season after acquiring the identity of established women’s club Deportivo Tacon. The team eliminated Manchester City last week in qualifying to advance to the group stage.

SI Recommends

Matches will be played from Oct. 5 to Dec. 16. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

All 61 games will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of broadcast rights holder DAZN as part of a two-year agreement with UEFA.

“This is the time to tune in,” said former Germany international Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s chief of women’s soccer.

The 2022 final is scheduled to be played in May at the home stadium of Juventus.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona-UWCL-Draw
Soccer

UWCL Group Draw Set for Revamped Competition

A 16-team competition with a group phase and knockout stage has replaced the 32-team knockout format.

Conor McGregor_2
MMA

McGregor Involved in Altercation at VMAs Red Carpet

Conor McGregor was involved in an apparent physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

Report: WFT's Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

Fitzpatrick left Sunday's eventual loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after taking a hit as a he released a throw.

Florida coach Dan Mullen with his players pregame
College Football

The Coaching Search That Re-Made Florida Football

In 2017, the top candidates for the Gators' job were Chip Kelly, Scott Frost and Dan Mullen. This is the inside story of how it went down.

lamar jackson 2
Play
Gambling

NFL Betting Monday Night Football Week 1: Ravens at Raiders

An in-depth betting breakdown of the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders

jimmy-garoppolo-all-good-daily-cover-wide
Play
NFL

MMQB: Garoppolo Has Learned to Live With His Unusual Situation

The 49ers’ QB knows his eventual replacement is taking some of his snaps, but here’s why he’s cool with it.

stanton lindor
MLB

Benches Clear After Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run

Things got testy between the Yankees and Mets after Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor exchanged words during Stanton's late-inning home run trot.

Top-10-Arkansas-Texas
College Football

Is Two Games Into the Season Too Early to Panic?

The Dash analyzes six teams that flopped on Saturday. Plus selecting and seeding the College Football Playoff if today were Selection Sunday.