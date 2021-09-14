U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant Open Cup CCL Berth

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant U.S. Open Cup CCL Berth

Author:

The 2021 MLS regular season has become a bit more meaningful, as it will now furnish three of the four clubs that will compete in next season’s Concacaf Champions League.

Faced with the cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup for the second consecutive year, the U.S. Soccer Federation will announce Tuesday that the CCL berth that would’ve been awarded to the winner of the federation’s knockout tournament will go instead to an MLS team based on its regular season performance.

So the U.S.’s 2022 CCL bids will be awarded as follows:

— MLS Cup champion

— MLS Supporters' Shield winner

— First place team in MLS conference opposite the Shield winner

— Next-best MLS regular season record (instead of U.S. Open Cup)

SI Recommends

If one club earns a spot via two mechanisms, then the empty berth also will be filled based on MLS regular season results. Canada’s three MLS clubs can’t qualify for the CCL via league play—they can only do so via the Canadian Championship tournament.

The qualification decision, proposed by U.S. Soccer and approved by Concacaf, means that next season’s CCL will be the first since the event’s 2008 expansion that offers no access to lower-tier pro or amateur American clubs. Absent the possibility of promotion, the Open Cup was their only avenue to international competition.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Open Cup, U.S. Soccer opted to maintain that tradition of access by awarding the available 2021 CCL berth to 2019 USOC champion Atlanta United. It felt strange to see a team qualify for two consecutive CCLs based on one achievement but theoretically, any team in the country could’ve won the 2019 USOC and earned that berth. The move maintained the Open Cup’s rightful position as a CCL qualifier. Doing that again, however, was a non-starter. No rational case could be made for granting Atlanta three CCL runs off of one USOC triumph.

Concacaf isn’t interested in admitting lower-tier teams to continental competition via league play. Despite its size (31 teams) the USL Championship is designated a second-division circuit by the USSF. So awarding the open CCL spot to the USL Championship champion, for example, also would’ve been a non-starter. That left U.S. Soccer with only one realistic option: a fourth MLS club. And it opted to prioritize regular season record rather than playoff results (the MLS Cup runner-up was guaranteed a CCL place from the 2008-09 CCL through 2013-14).

The 2021 CCL has been another disaster for MLS. The Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers, Atlanta and Toronto FC all fell in the quarterfinals. The Philadelphia Union are the lone semifinalist, and last season’s Shield winner advanced that far in large part because it drew Atlanta in the CCL quarters. The Union trail Club América, 2–0 on aggregate, heading into Wednesday’s seminal decider in Chester, Pa.

The U.S. Open Cup and its CCL berth will return in 2022, and amateur qualifying is already underway.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant Open Cup CCL Berth

With the U.S. Open Cup canceled for a second straight year, U.S. Soccer has had to consider what to do with the CCL spot that goes to its winner.

USMNT and Young Boys forward Jordan Siebatcheu
Soccer

USMNT's Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in UCL vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok pounced on an awful giveaway and scored at the death to give Young Boys the 2–1 victory at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Young Boys.
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Again for Man United in Loss to Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his two-goal performance in his second Manchester United debut with another goal in a 2-1 upset loss to Young Boys in Champions League.

NBA basketballs
NBA

Report: NBA Won't Mandate Player Vaccinations for 2021-22

A NBA spokesperson recently said that about 85% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19.

john-wall-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall to Sit as Rockets Search for Trade Partner

John Wall's time in a Rockets uniform has reportedly come to an end.

Ryan Braun
MLB

Former NL MVP Ryan Bruan Retires From MLB

Braun was one of MLB's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season.

Nneka Ogwumike playing for Team USA
WNBA

Q&A: Nneka Ogwumike Isn't Letting Setbacks Slow Her Down

Although she missed out on the Tokyo Olympics, the L.A. Sparks forward has accomplished quite a bit in 2021.

Paul Rabil
Play
lacrosse

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion.