September 16, 2021
SOCCER
Nathan Ake's Father Died After Son Scored First Champions League Goal

Author:

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake revealed that his father died "a few minutes after" watching his son score his first Champions League goal.

The 26-year-old tallied the opening goal of Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over RB Leipzig, scoring his second goal for the club since joining in 2020. RB Leipzig posted its condolences on Twitter. His father died after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, Ake posted on his Instagram. 

“The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends," Ake wrote. “Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side.

“Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad.”

