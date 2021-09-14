September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USMNT's Jordan Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in Champions League vs. Man United

Author:

Jordan Pefok's introduction to the Champions League spotlight upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo's return to it for Manchester United.

The U.S. men's national team forward, a halftime substitute, scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to deliver Young Boys a sensational 2–1 win over Man United to open group play on Tuesday. United, which was reduced to 10 men after an Aaron Wan-Bissaka, had led through a Ronaldo goal in the 13th minute, but it failed to build on that in enemy territory.

When it seemed like the sides would settle for a draw, an awful Jesse Lingard giveaway in the back gift-wrapped a chance for Pefok, and he took it well to make a winner out of Young Boys and its coach, German-American David Wagner.

Pefok played a significant role in getting Young Boys to the group stage, scoring three goals in the qualifying playoff rounds against Slovan Bratislava and CFR Cluj, but this winner vs. Man United is significantly more important and gives the Swiss side three points in a group that also features Atalanta and reigning Europa League winner Villarreal.

SI Recommends

Pefok, whose dramatic header against Honduras in the 89th minute sent the U.S. to the Concacaf Nations League final back in June, also has three goals in five domestic league games for Young Boys so far this season.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Decides How to Allocate Vacant Open Cup CCL Berth

With the U.S. Open Cup canceled for a second straight year, U.S. Soccer has had to consider what to do with the CCL spot that goes to its winner.

Jordan Pefok scores the winner vs Man United
Soccer

USMNT's Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in UCL vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok pounced on an awful giveaway and scored at the death to give Young Boys the 2–1 victory at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Young Boys.
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Again for Man United in Loss to Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his two-goal performance in his second Manchester United debut with another goal in a 2-1 upset loss to Young Boys in Champions League.

NBA basketballs
NBA

Report: NBA Won't Mandate Player Vaccinations for 2021-22

A NBA spokesperson recently said that about 85% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19.

john-wall-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall to Sit as Rockets Search for Trade Partner

John Wall's time in a Rockets uniform has reportedly come to an end.

Ryan Braun
MLB

Former NL MVP Ryan Bruan Retires From MLB

Braun was one of MLB's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season.

Nneka Ogwumike playing for Team USA
WNBA

Q&A: Nneka Ogwumike Isn't Letting Setbacks Slow Her Down

Although she missed out on the Tokyo Olympics, the L.A. Sparks forward has accomplished quite a bit in 2021.

Paul Rabil
Play
lacrosse

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion.