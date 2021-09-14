USMNT's Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in UCL vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok's introduction to the Champions League spotlight upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo's return to it for Manchester United.

The U.S. men's national team forward, a halftime substitute, scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to deliver Young Boys a sensational 2–1 win over Man United to open group play on Tuesday. United, which was reduced to 10 men after an Aaron Wan-Bissaka, had led through a Ronaldo goal in the 13th minute, but it failed to build on that in enemy territory.

When it seemed like the sides would settle for a draw, an awful Jesse Lingard giveaway in the back gift-wrapped a chance for Pefok, and he took it well to make a winner out of Young Boys and its coach, German-American David Wagner.

Pefok played a significant role in getting Young Boys to the group stage, scoring three goals in the qualifying playoff rounds against Slovan Bratislava and CFR Cluj, but this winner vs. Man United is significantly more important and gives the Swiss side three points in a group that also features Atalanta and reigning Europa League winner Villarreal.

Pefok, whose dramatic header against Honduras in the 89th minute sent the U.S. to the Concacaf Nations League final back in June, also has three goals in five domestic league games for Young Boys so far this season.

