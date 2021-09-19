Haaland Stuns With Acrobatic Goal in Dortmund Win

Akin to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is making his case to be must-watch TV anytime he takes the field.

The 21-year-old phenom scored one of the most memorable goals of his meteoric career in the 83rd minute of a 4–2 win over Union Berlin. After a chasing down a long pass launched from the backline, Haaland muscled away his defender at the edge of the penalty area and leapt at the bouncing chance.

Contorting his body to meet the ball, Haaland lobbed a looping shot over veteran Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe to a stunned home crowd that the forward met with a point to the sky. It was a highlight-reel goal eerily reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimović's viral 2012 overhead kick against England.

The spectacular lob was Haaland's second goal of the day after his header gave Dortmund a 2–0 lead in the 24th minute. The Norwegian international, who was linked with a move to Manchester City and Real Madrid this summer, now has seven league goals in five matches and 16 goals in 11 matches for club and country this season.

Sunday's win over Union was the sixth consecutive game across all competitions in which Haaland has scored, including all three of Norway's World Cup qualifiers during the September international break. He also scored in a 2–1 win against Beşiktaş in Dortmund's Champions League opener on Wednesday to give him 21 goals in 17 Champions League matches.

