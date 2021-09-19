September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Erling Haaland Scores Twice, Highlighted By Acrobatic Goal in Borussia Dortmund Win

Author:

Akin to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is making his case to be must-watch TV anytime he takes the field. 

The 21-year-old phenom scored one of the most memorable goals of his meteoric career in the 83rd minute of a 4–2 win over Union Berlin. After a chasing down a long pass launched from the backline, Haaland muscled away his defender at the edge of the penalty area and leapt at the bouncing chance. 

Contorting his body to meet the ball, Haaland lobbed a looping shot over veteran Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe to a stunned home crowd that the forward met with a point to the sky. It was a highlight-reel goal eerily reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimović's viral 2012 overhead kick against England

SI Recommends

The spectacular lob was Haaland's second goal of the day after his header gave Dortmund a 2–0 lead in the 24th minute. The Norwegian international, who was linked with a move to Manchester City and Real Madrid this summer, now has seven league goals in five matches and 16 goals in 11 matches for club and country this season. 

Sunday's win over Union was the sixth consecutive game across all competitions in which Haaland has scored, including all three of Norway's World Cup qualifiers during the September international break. He also scored in a 2–1 win against Beşiktaş in Dortmund's Champions League opener on Wednesday to give him 21 goals in 17 Champions League matches. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Haaland Stuns With Acrobatic Goal in Dortmund Win

Erling Haaland's second goal for Borussia Dortmund in a win against Union Berlin on Sunday came on a stunning sideways kick that lofted the ball into the net from 17 yards.

tua-tagovailoa-carted-off
NFL

Tua Carted Off With Rib Injury, Questionable to Return

Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Dolphins' matchup with the Bills.

tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates: Tua Carted Off

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent rib injury.

georgia-top-10
College Football

SI's Top 10: Georgia Stays In Top Spot

The Nittany Lions now have two high-quality wins, the Gators showed a lot even in defeat and Fresno State enters the Top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against West Ham.
Soccer

Ronaldo Goal Streak Continues for Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three games since returning to Manchester United in Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham.

SI_StartSit_091421_RB
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running Backs

We are here to help if you can't decide on a RB2 or flex play in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season

deandre-hopkins
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

DeAndre Hopkins was impressive as the Cardinals look improved on offense

Frank Gore
NFL

Frank Gore Training for Potential Boxing Match

According to NFL Network, a high-profile boxing match involving Gore is in the works.