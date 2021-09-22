Father time is undefeated but nobody tell that to the vice president of Suriname. Ronnie Brunswijk, who owns Inter Moengotapoe, captained and played for his team on Tuesday in both halves for a total of 54 minutes against Olimpia at 60 years old.

Brunswijk had led an interesting life in the small South American country that puts this most recent move into perspective. According to a New York Times profile, he has been "an elite paratrooper, a soccer player, a wanted bank robber, a guerrilla leader, a gold baron and a father to at least 50 children during his lifetime."

He's also been convicted of drug trafficking in Europe but also helped bring democracy to Suriname. He's been questioned on where he earned his wealth by some but also has a reputation for generosity. An example being he used to shower his supporters with money while in a helicopter overhead.

Suriname’s president, Chan Santokhi, hunted Brunswijk in the 80s as a police officer before the two joined forces politically. He built a reputation as a Robin Hood and would hand out money to people from robberies he would commit, per The New York Times.

He said his fortune came from timber and gold-mining concessions he obtained after the war and not a drug ring but used his wealth to get into politics. His efforts were in vain on Tuesday, however, with Inter Moengotapoe losing 6–0.

