September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fulham Players Leave Field to Celebrate Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

Author:

It has been quite the memorable week for 13-year-old Rhys Porter. 

Porter, a Fulham fan with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was bullied online "with thousands of hateful online comments discriminating against my disability" after posting videos on TikTok of himself playing as a goalkeeper for Feltham Bees FC, a football club for disabled people. 

Fulham, which was relegated from the Premier League last season, rallied around Porter, inviting him to training to work with goalkeepers Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodák. The club website also gave Porter a player profile on its first-team roster that listed his club history and included a player bio. 

But on Saturday against Bristol City, Fulham added a touching chapter to the story as the team ran off the field to celebrate Aleksandar Mitrović's 50th-minute goal with Porter, who watched from just behind the advertisement board at the edge of the pitch. 

SI Recommends

Porter's story went viral earlier this week when U.S. men's national team and Fulham defender Tim Ream surprised Porter during an interview on British morning television show BBC Breakfast

"Day started with some emotion (yes I held back tears), and ends with opportunity. I think @rhysporter__ had a bigger affect [sic] on the squad today than we had on him," Ream tweeted. "I said it before but he is the definition of inspiration. Keep Being You #BubyRhys All of us @FulhamFC are behind you!"

Since the initial online abuse, Porter has raised more than $22,000 for Scope, a British charity seeking equality for disabled people, as he takes part in the 13-day "Make It Count" activity challenge. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Fulham celebrates with 13-year-old fan Rhys Porter.
Soccer

Fulham Celebrates Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

The Championship side's players left the field to celebrate a 50th-minute equalizer with Rhys Porter, a fan with cerebral palsy who recently connected with the club.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Picks and Odds: All Eyes on Raiders and Chargers

There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday. Our betting analysts cut through the clutter and highlight which matchups to wager on.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 3: Five Targeted Best Bets

Wager confidently with Week 3 betting analysis on these over/under bets

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

Cedric Mullins
MLB

Orioles' Cedric Mullins Joins 30 Homers, Stolen Bases Club

Mullins became the first player in Orioles franchise to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

wiggins
NBA

NBA Denies Andrew Wiggins Religious Exemption From Vaccine

Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements.

Holly Rowe
NBA

ESPN's Holly Rowe Returns Home to Serve as Jazz Analyst

The longtime sideline reporter says the the new venture is a "full circle" moment for her.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks