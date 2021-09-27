Ghanaian Lower-Tier Match Features Goal-of-the-Year Contender

September 27, 2021
Lower-Tier Ghanaian League Features Can't-Miss Goal of the Year Contender

One of the best goals you'll see this year came from a lower-tier Ghanaian playoff match between the Golden Kick SC and Mobile Phone People on Sunday. 

In an absurd sequence, 15-year-old Mizak Asante scored for Golden Kick after taking on nearly all of the opposition's defense. Asante changed directions twice with three defenders draped on him before he split all of them. He proceeded to leave another defender and the goalkeeper in the dirt and scored from the goalmouth with authority, right as two more opposing players tried to close out. 

The goal brought Golden Kick level, and the club went on to win and secure promotion by winning a penalty shootout 7–6 after the 1–1 draw at Accra Sports Stadium. The goal, which has already gone viral, could find itself in the mix for the FIFA Puskás Award — an award given to the best goal of the year. 

