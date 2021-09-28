September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NWSL Fires Richie Burke, Condemns Spirit for Failing 'to Act in the Best Interests of the League'

Author:

The National Women's Soccer League announced that Spirit coach Richie Burke has been fired after he was suspended for allegations of verbal and emotional abuse in August. The NWSL conducted a third-party investigation after the Washington Post detailed Burke's alleged inappropriate conduct last month. 

"Based on the investigation's findings and the NWSL's determination that the Washington Spirit head coach cannot work with any NWSL players, the Washington Spirit's head coach has been terminated for cause," the release read. "After considering the substance of the report, and taking into account prior actions of the Spirit, the NWSL's board of governors has determined that the Spirit and its ownership have failed to act in the best interests of the League."

The release continued to say that representatives from the Spirit will not be allowed to participate in league governance matters. The NWSL has started a process where Washington needs to respond to the violation handed down to them within 14 days. The final investigative report will stay confidential to protect the confidentiality of those who spoke to investigators, per the release. 

SI Recommends

The initial report from the Post detailed that Burke "made racially insensitive jokes" toward Black players, and he was described as "unbelievably volatile" by former players. Four players left the team because of Burke's treatment, per the Post

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

'College Football Playoff' is printed on a football
College Football

Report: Colorado State, Air Force Eyeing Move to AAC

The move by the two teams could likely happen next week.

Richie Burke coaching the Spirit.
Soccer

NWSL Fires Spirits' Richie Burke After Investigation

The NWSL determined that Burke "cannot work with any NWSL players" after a third-party investigation and also condemned the team for its failures.

Sheriff celebrates a goal vs. Real Madrid
Soccer

Sheriff Tiraspol Pulls Off Historic UCL Upset Over Real Madrid

Sébastien Thill scored a stunning match-winner in the 89th minute to give Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol's an away win over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Idrissa Gueye.
Soccer

Messi Scores Stunner vs. Man City for First PSG Goal

PSG star Lionel Messi waited until the club's biggest game of the season so far to score his first goal for the club, vs. Manchester City in the Champions League.

TrainingWith_MalikMonk
Play
NBA

How Malik Monk Is Preparing For His First Season With the Lakers

The Lakers guard reflects on joining the team and his offseason training regime.

lebron-james-run
NBA

LeBron Explains Reason Behind Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

James confirmed Tuesday that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wrestler Rush walks outside the ring
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Former ROH Champion Rush on His Knee Injury

Rush on being a free agent in 2022: “I’m open to listening to everyone.”

Yankees short stop Gio Urshela (top) and starting pitcher Luis Severino (bottom)
MLB

Yankees Pet Turtle is 6–0 Since Joining the Team

The team has decided that "Bronxie the Turtle" will travel with them to Toronto for their upcoming series