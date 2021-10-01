Report: NWSL Commissioner Removed After Riley Allegations

National Women's Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine have been removed by the league's board of directors, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

The move comes hours after the NWSL called off this weekend's games in the wake of a report from The Athletic detailing former players' accusations of sexual coercion by now-former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

Former players said Riley made inappropriate comments about players' weight and sexual orientations, with allegations spanning multiple teams and leagues over a decade. But, he is not the first NWSL coach this season to be fired for sexual misconduct or abusive behavior. Ex–Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired for cause several days ago after he was suspended over allegations of verbal and emotional abuse in August.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement earlier Friday."Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

Additionally, FIFA announced it will be conducting its own investigation into the Riley allegations "due to the severity and seriousness of the allegations being made by players."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.