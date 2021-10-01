Report: NWSL Commissioner Removed After Riley Allegations

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: NWSL Commissioner, General Counsel Removed After Riley Sexual Coercion Allegations

Author:

National Women's Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine have been removed by the league's board of directors, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.  

The move comes hours after the NWSL called off this weekend's games in the wake of a report from The Athletic detailing former players' accusations of sexual coercion by now-former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. 

Former players said Riley made inappropriate comments about players' weight and sexual orientations, with allegations spanning multiple teams and leagues over a decade. But, he is not the first NWSL coach this season to be fired for sexual misconduct or abusive behavior. Ex–Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired for cause several days ago after he was suspended over allegations of verbal and emotional abuse in August.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement earlier Friday."Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

SI Recommends

Additionally, FIFA announced it will be conducting its own investigation into the Riley allegations "due to the severity and seriousness of the allegations being made by players."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

YOU MAY LIKE

nwsl commissioner
Soccer

Report: NWSL Commissioner Removed After Riley Allegations

NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird, general counsel Lisa Levine have been ousted by the league's board of directors after sexual coercion allegations against Paul Riley.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
Play
Podcasts

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith | SI Media Podcast

Episode 358 of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

aaron-rodgers-packers-beat-49ers
Play
Podcasts

The Day That Kickers Ruled the World | NFL Deep Dive

Rams running the NFC already? Arron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things, concussion protocol and more.

My Post (6)
Podcasts

Shenanigans and Officiating, with Monty McCutchen | The Crossover

NBA’s head of officiating, Monty McCutchen breaks down the new rules for the upcoming season

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp is on pace for a career year and his matchup against Arizona looks like a shootout.

Gianluca Busio scores for Venezia
Soccer

USMNT's Busio Rescues Point for Venezia With Late Goal

Gianluca Busio, 19, scored his first Serie A goal in stoppage time against Cagliari.

george-kittle-san-francisco-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is due for a trip to the end zone this week against the Seahawks

SI_StartSit_092921_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski is en fuego and there's no slowing him down in a revenge game vs. New England.