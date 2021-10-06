October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michail Antonio Stays With West Ham, Out for Jamaica vs. USMNT

Author:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas.

Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England.

“I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week,” Antonio said in a statement issued Tuesday by the Jamaica Football Federation.

“Myself, West Ham United, and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the club in London at this time,” he said. “I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”

SI Recommends

Antonio’s parents are from Jamaica. The 31-year-old made his national team debut in a 3-0 loss to Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5.

Also, Jamaica said goalkeeper Jeadine White has replaced Dennis Taylor on the Reggae Boyz roster.

Jamaica plays the U.S. on Thursday night, is home against Canada on Sunday and is at Honduras on Oct. 13.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Michail-Antonio-Out-Jamaica
Soccer

Antonio Stays With West Ham, Out for Jamaica vs. USMNT

Michail Antonio won't be joining Jamaica for World Cup qualifying this window after all.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) walks to the dugout after being pulled against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of the American League Wildcard game at Fenway Park.
MLB

The Yankees Are Simply a Step Behind

Doomed on Tuesday night by a series of poor performances and curious coaching decisions, New York seems to be a long way from its next World Series.

dCOVnovcover_TraeHZlogo
Play
NBA

Trae Young Is the Hawks' Torchbearer

His heat checks are epic, and now he's honing more subtle roles—including being the leader of one of the league's brightest young teams.

dCOVnovcover_LukaHZlogo
Play
NBA

Luka Is Learning From the Best

The Mavs want their cornerstone to become an even more inclusive playmaker, so they hired the best passer in franchise history to be his coach.

trey lance
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections

Trey Lance is ranked as a mid-tier QB1 in what will be his first career start assuming Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to play.

Stephon Gilmore with the Patriots
NFL

Patriots Release Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was set to come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list after Week 6 as he was recovering from offseason surgery on a torn quad.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
NFL

Waiting to Fire Meyer Will Only Hurt Jacksonville's Future

Urban Meyer dragged Trevor Lawrence into his controversy and has reportedly already lost the locker room. Should the Jaguars let this wound fester any further?

A first-inning bomb from Xander Bogearts off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has the Red Sox up early at Fenway.
Play
MLB

Red Sox Knock Out Cole Early, Silence Yankees’ Bats

Relive the 2021 AL wild-card game in real time as Boston beat New York at Fenway Park.