October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Salah's Wonder Goal vs. Watford Highlights Impeccable Run of Form for Liverpool Star

Author:

After Mohamed Salah's stunner of a goal on Saturday vs. Watford, the running joke on social media is that there will be a new goal-of-the-year award this season: one for Salah, and one for everyone else. 

That's how good Salah has been this season. In a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Oct. 3, the Egyptian star put himself in pole position for goal of the year when he popped the ball over a sliding Bernardo Silva, deked his way past Aymeric Laporte and finished to the thundering roar of Anfield. 

On Saturday at Vicarage Road, Salah may have outdone himself. Taking the ball just inside the area, the winger danced his way past three defenders blocking every possible exit, faked a shot to get his defender to over-commit and opened space up with lightning footwork for a curling effort and the goal.  

On both occasions, Salah showed himself to be so polite of a scorer that he offered each of his defenders to take a seat in order to watch his highlight-reel goals. Oddly reminiscent of classic Lionel Messi goals, each strike included a Messi-like waltz to goal that embarrassed anyone in Salah's way and often included a beaming, child-like grin just to show how much fun he was having. 

SI Recommends

On Saturday in Liverpool's 5-0 win, Roberto Firmino notched a hat-trick, but Salah was all anyone wanted to talk about after he tied legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba for the most Premier League goals by an African player with 104. With seven goals and four assists this season, which also includes an assist against Watford on Sadio Mané's 100th Premier League goal, it's becoming commonplace to expect the extraordinary from Salah.

With rumors swirling of a new contract that would make him the club's highest-paid player, his current one expires at the end of next season, the 29-year-old is showing why. Salah has now scored in six straight Premier League games and eight consecutive matches in all competitions as he searches for his third Premier League Golden Boot. 

Salah's sterling run of form, which looks similar to his 32-goal debut season for Liverpool in 2017/18, has taken Liverpool to the top of the table as the only undefeated team left in the Premier League. If it continues, he really will be in a competition with only himself. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Salah's Wonder Goal Highlights Impeccable Run of Form

For the second straight match, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scored a goal-of-the-year contender in a 5-0 win vs. Watford.

bravescelebrate-H
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Who's Going to Win the NLCS?

Will it be the Dodgers or the Braves representing the National League in the World Series?

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
College Football

Louisville Shocks Jackson With News of Jersey Retirement

Louisville surprised Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with news that the university will retire his No. 8 jersey on Nov. 13 when the Cardinals host Syracuse.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings & Stat Projections (2021)

Najee Harris sits atop the Week 6 running back rankings as the Steelers host the Seahawks during Sunday Night Football.

1-carlos-correa-hr
MLB

Carlos Correa's Seventh-Inning Homer Is A Masterpiece

What the shortstop accomplished on Friday against the Red Sox is one of the most difficult tricks for a hitter to pull off. And yet, he succeeded with so little room to triumph.

1-wnba-promo-pic-game-3
WNBA

Do The Mercury Have an Answer in Game 4?

Phoenix fell in a lopsided 86–50 loss on Friday as its Big Three struggled to find a rhythm. Will Taurasi, Griner and Diggins-Smith be able to force a Game 5?

Deion Sanders during a JSU football game
College Football

Jackson State Ready for Homecoming Battle vs Alabama State

With its best start to the season since 2011, Sanders hopes to see fans pack the stadium Saturday for JSU's iconic homecoming.

Kahleah-Copper
WNBA

Sky Poised for Championship After Convincing Game 3 Rout

Kahleah Copper and Chicago are now just one win away from a WNBA Championship following Saturday's dominant win over the Mercury.