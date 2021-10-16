After Mohamed Salah's stunner of a goal on Saturday vs. Watford, the running joke on social media is that there will be a new goal-of-the-year award this season: one for Salah, and one for everyone else.

That's how good Salah has been this season. In a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Oct. 3, the Egyptian star put himself in pole position for goal of the year when he popped the ball over a sliding Bernardo Silva, deked his way past Aymeric Laporte and finished to the thundering roar of Anfield.

On Saturday at Vicarage Road, Salah may have outdone himself. Taking the ball just inside the area, the winger danced his way past three defenders blocking every possible exit, faked a shot to get his defender to over-commit and opened space up with lightning footwork for a curling effort and the goal.

On both occasions, Salah showed himself to be so polite of a scorer that he offered each of his defenders to take a seat in order to watch his highlight-reel goals. Oddly reminiscent of classic Lionel Messi goals, each strike included a Messi-like waltz to goal that embarrassed anyone in Salah's way and often included a beaming, child-like grin just to show how much fun he was having.

On Saturday in Liverpool's 5-0 win, Roberto Firmino notched a hat-trick, but Salah was all anyone wanted to talk about after he tied legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba for the most Premier League goals by an African player with 104. With seven goals and four assists this season, which also includes an assist against Watford on Sadio Mané's 100th Premier League goal, it's becoming commonplace to expect the extraordinary from Salah.

With rumors swirling of a new contract that would make him the club's highest-paid player, his current one expires at the end of next season, the 29-year-old is showing why. Salah has now scored in six straight Premier League games and eight consecutive matches in all competitions as he searches for his third Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah's sterling run of form, which looks similar to his 32-goal debut season for Liverpool in 2017/18, has taken Liverpool to the top of the table as the only undefeated team left in the Premier League. If it continues, he really will be in a competition with only himself.

More Soccer Coverage: