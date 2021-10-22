Salah: I'd Love to Stay at Liverpool Until End of Career

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life. He also happens to be out of contract after next season, and with his club future coming into stronger focus, he has spoken out about his wishes.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salah says that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his playing career, although he acknowledges that "it's not in my hands." The 29-year-old forward has scored in nine straight games for Liverpool, becoming the first player in club history to do so. He has scored 11 goals in that span, helping the club remain the last unbeaten in the Premier League heading into this weekend's match at Manchester United. He's also helped lead the Reds to the top of their Champions League group halfway through the opening phase of the competition.

When asked about whether he wants to stay at Liverpool or head elsewhere, the Egypt international made it clear.

"This does not depend [on] me, but if you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football [career], but I cannot say much about that. It's not in my hands.

"It depends on what the club wants, it does not depend on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad."

Salah is not the only key player whose future Liverpool must consider. Frontline mates Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino also have their contracts expire after the 2022-23 season, and retaining all three forwards into their 30s may not be on the docket (Salah and Mané are both 29, Firmino is 30). Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is reportedly pushing club ownership to get a deal for Salah done.

Salah is a two-time Premier League golden boot winner, and he has helped Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League title success since arriving at the club in 2017. His seven goals this season are tied for the most in the league with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy—two clear of Mané and West Ham's Michail Antonio and three clear of Firmino.

Liverpool trails first-place Chelsea by a point heading into the weekend, and it could put some distance between itself and Man United with another victory, with the Reds currently having a four-point edge on the Red Devils.

More Soccer Coverage: