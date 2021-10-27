October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bayern, France Defender Lucas Hernández Avoids Jail Time After Successful Appeal

Author:

MADRID (AP) — France defender Lucas Hernández will not spend time in prison for violating a restraining order after successfully winning an appeal in Spain on Wednesday.

The Bayern Munich player had his six-month prison sentence turned into a fine of 96,000 euros ($111,000), a Madrid court said. He can’t commit another crime in the next four years for the ruling to remain valid.

The ruling came a day before Hernández had to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities to start serving time. He showed up in court in Madrid last week to be handed the court order to voluntarily turn himself in.

Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.

SI Recommends

He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order related to that case. Both he and his partner had a restraining order put in place by a judge but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.

The court said it took into consideration the fact that both had agreed to see each other when the restraining order was broken, and that they have been living together and have a son without any signs of further incidents.

Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League this month.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez
Soccer

Bayern's Hernández Avoids Jail Time After Successful Appeal

Lucas Hernández was facing six months in jail for violating a restraining order but had his sentence lessened by a Spanish court.

Dallas Goedert-fantasy-tes
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight Ends

Now that he's established as the Eagles TE1, Dallas Goedert is ready to break out

Screenshot from video of Klay Thompson on a baseball field
Play
Extra Mustard

Klay Fondly Recalls Beaning Kevin Love in Little League

“Knew he was gonna be a Cav.”

Arizona Cardinals Fans
Play
Betting

Player Prop Bets: Packers vs. Cardinals Week 8 TNF

The undefeated Cardinals host the Packers in prime time and there are some juicy player props to bet.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson looks to bounce back against a shaky Texans run defense

Josh-Cavallo-Adelaide-Gay
Soccer

A-League's Josh Cavallo Says He's Gay

The Adelaide United player chose to make his statement ahead of the new season in a bid to “inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football.”

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball reacts after scoring a basket against Toronto Raptors.
NBA

10 Early NBA Season Trends to Watch

LeBron's questionable defense, the stampeding Bulls and more things to monitor after the first week of the season.

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins could be in for a big game in a Sunday night shootout with the Cowboys