October 28, 2021
Sen. Mitt Romney Dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween, Uses Quote From 'Friday Night Lights'

United States Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) shared his Halloween costume with the masses on Thursday, dressing up as Ted Lasso from the hit AppleTV+ show. 

The only problem was that Romney, oddly, misattributed a famed line from Friday Night Lights in one of his social media posts showcasing the Lasso outfit.

"If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose," he wrote on social media in a gif of him tapping a "BELIEVE" sign. 

A version of that line was said not by Lasso, who joined the fictional AFC Richmond soccer club after previously coaching American football at Wichita State, but by another football coach, Dillon High School's Eric Taylor.

Like how goldfish have 10-second memories, Romney quickly moved on from the snafu by sharing two other posts of himself dressed as Lasso.

We're still awaiting word from the other Diamond Dogs to learn what they thought of Romney's Halloween outfit.

