Jamaica Reverses Course, Allows Vaccinated Fans at USMNT Match

The Jamaican government announced late Thursday that 5,000 vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the Nov. 16 World Cup qualifier against the visiting U.S., reversing its decision to stage the match behind closed doors. Jamaica is the only team in Concacaf’s eight-nation Octagonal that has yet to play in front of its own supporters.

The Jamaican Football Federation confirmed the change on Friday morning. The initial ruling angered JFF technical committee chairman Rudolph Speid, who told The Gleaner, “We are extremely disappointed as what they are doing is sabotaging the program. … Home ground is suppose to give you an advantage. But when we play, it’s like we are training.”

The government, local officials and the JFF met again late Thursday, according to reports.

The Reggae Boyz (1-3-2) are in sixth place in the double round-robin competition that’ll send three teams to next year’s World Cup in Qatar and a fourth to an intercontinental playoff. They have played both home games so far—a 3–0 loss to Panama and a 0–0 draw vs. Canada—inside an empty Office, as the Independence Park stadium in Kingston is known.

Meanwhile, other Concacaf sides—like the U.S.—have enjoyed the benefit of a full house, or have at least found ways to admit a limited number of fans. Costa Rica, for example, permitted 5,000 vaccinated spectators to attend this month’s 2–1 win over El Salvador, up from 3,000 in prior games.

The ruling means that the second-place U.S. men (3-1-2) will transition from a packed TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, where they’ll face Mexico on Nov. 12, to their smallest qualifying crowd so far at The Office. The November Octagonal window is the only one of five that comprises just two games.

The Americans eased past Jamaica, 2–0, three weeks ago in Austin, Texas, and also have enjoyed an historic advantage in Kingston, going 3-1-5 in the Jamaican capital dating back to their first visit in 1998. The most recent trip was for a qualifier in 2013 that was won, 2–1, on a stoppage-time goal by Brad Evans. Crowds can be a factor in Concacaf, as an inexperienced U.S. side discovered at El Salvador's cacophonous Estadio Cuscatlán in their Octagonal opener in September. The reduced atmosphere in Kingston may sap a bit of intensity from the proceedings, which should benefit the visitors.

Jamaica’s Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development announced mid-week that its initial decision to shut the Office doors was prompted by, “our delicate stage of managing the pandemic, as well as the extensive logistical inputs needed to ensure that only vaccinated persons enter the venue.” But it now believes it can manage 5,000 fans. Details regarding the procedures and protocols at Independence Park will be announced Monday, according to The Gleaner.

Nov. 16 is a significant date in Jamaican football history. The Jamaica-U.S. qualifier will take place on the 24th anniversary of the Reggae Boyz’ qualification for the 1998 World Cup, which was its first and only trip to the finals. Jamaica drew Mexico that day, 0–0, before nearly 36,000 fans at The Office, which was more than enough to book passage after the U.S. downed El Salvador in Foxborough, Mass.

