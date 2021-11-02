Ronaldo Scores in Fourth Straight UCL Game for Man United

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores in Fourth Straight Champions League Game for Man United

Author:

Mr. Champions League keeps living up to the nickname.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a fourth straight game in the competition for Manchester United, tallying an important equalizer in the dying moments of the first half in Tuesday's match at Atalanta.

Ronaldo, whose stoppage-time winner capped United's furious comeback from two goals down on Matchday 3, burned Atalanta again to finish off a lovely sequence. Bruno Fernandes played Mason Greenwood through, and the English forward's back-heel touch set up Ronaldo for a clear, powerful finish from inside the box to make it 1–1.

The goal was Ronaldo's all-time record 138th in Champions League play, and it came in his 180th appearance in the competition. He's 15 goals clear of Lionel Messi for the most in Champions League history. His four goals in the group stage trail leaders Sébastien Haller (Ajax) and Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), who each have six.

Man United entered the day atop its group, with the three points Ronaldo secured in the previous match giving his side a two-point edge over both Villarreal and Atalanta and a three-point lead over Young Boys entering Tuesday's matches.

