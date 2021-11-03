Emery Turns Down Newcastle to Stay at Villarreal

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
SOCCER
Unai Emery Turns Down Newcastle Interest to Stay at Villarreal

Newcastle's search for a new manager will go on.

Unai Emery publicly turned down the club's approach for him and pledged his future to Villarreal on Wednesday, leaving the Saudi-owned Magpies looking for another coach to take charge of a new, ambitious project whose first target is getting out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle is winless in 10 matches (0-6-4) to start the Premier League season and sits six points out of 17th place and safety. The club fired manager Steve Bruce soon after the controversial Saudi takeover and has sights set on becoming England's next powerhouse given that it is now the richest club in the land, but first it needs a steward to help avoid what would be a very humiliating drop to the second tier.

Emery had emerged as the top choice, and reports Tuesday suggested that Newcastle wanted to have him in place as soon as this weekend, but a day after Villarreal's 2–0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League, Emery, the former Sevilla, PSG and Arsenal manager, made it clear that he would be staying put.

"No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family (Villarreal ownership) and with my squad," Emery wrote on his social media channels. "Villarreal is my home and I'm 100% committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I receive from the club and from my players, which is mutual."

Emery led Villarreal to the UEFA Europa League title last season, outlasting Manchester United in the final on an 11-round penalty kick shootout to secure both the trophy and a place in this season's Champions League. This season hasn't gone so well, at least domestically, with The Yellow Submarine languishing in 13th in La Liga with just two wins from 11 matches. If hosts last-place Getafe on Sunday with a golden chance to improve its standing.

As for Newcastle, it must turn its attention elsewhere. Former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma manager Paulo Fonseca had previously been linked to the job, while The Guardian reports that former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who has been without a club since the Cherries were relegated last season, is the new leading candidate. In the meantime, Graeme Jones continues as interim manager, with Newcastle set to play at Brighton on Saturday.

