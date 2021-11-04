Report: Newcastle Signs Howe to In-Principle Deal

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Newcastle To Appoint Eddie Howe as Manager Through 2024

Author:

Winless through ten Premier League matches, Newcastle has turned to Eddie Howe to fill their managerial vacancy.

Howe, well-regarded for piloting Bournemouth from League 2 to the Premier League in six years, agreed in principle to a two-and-a-half-year contract on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports. Under the fledgling ownership of a Saudi government-led consortium, Newcastle hopes the former Football League manager of the decade can lead the team out of the relegation zone.

The hire comes approximately two weeks after Steve Bruce was sacked for a poor start to the 2021-22 season. Newcastle had been targeting Villarreal's Unai Emery earlier in the week, but Emery reaffirmed his commitment to the Spanish club a day after a Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Following a relegation in 2020, Howe has neglected to sign for another club since leaving the Cherries by mutual consent. He turned down an offer from Celtic in May.

SI Recommends

Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, and Ryan Fraser all played under Howe during previous spells at Bournemouth. Wilson, the Magpies' leading goalscorer this season with four goals, will likely remain a key contributor, especially if Howe continues his preferred two-striker system at his new squad.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund turned Newcastle into the wealthiest club in the world after their purchase in October. Relegation would be cataclysmic for the team, who currently occupy 19th place in the Premier League, having taken two points from their last five matches.

If the deal is made official in time, Howe could be at the helm for Saturday's contest against Brighton. If not, interim manager Graeme Jones will occupy the touchline for the third league match in a row.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eddie Howe
Soccer

Report: Newcastle Signs Howe to In-Principle Deal

The former Bournemouth manager looks to improve upon the Magpies' disastrous start to 2021-22.

si-playoff-comittee-alabama
Play
Betting

College Football Week 10 Best Bet: Alabama Poised to Add to LSU's Misery

Alabama hosting LSU used to be a premier game, but LSU is enduring a rough season. Can the Tigers cover a four-touchdown spread in Tuscaloosa?

buster-posey
MLB

Celebrating Buster Posey’s Singular Career

MMA fighter Henry Cejudo
Play
MMA

Henry Cejudo on Retirement, UFC 268 and More

The Weekly Takedown: The retired fighter offers insight into the current happenings in MMA, plus predictions for UFC 268.

New York Giants Kadarius Toney
NFL

Giants Rookie Facing Criticism for Henry Ruggs III Tweet

Kadarius Toney recently shared his thoughts on the Henry Ruggs III situation.

LeBron James
NBA

Report: LeBron to Miss at Least a Week With Abdominal Strain

Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly expected to miss at least one week with an abdominal strain.

Alabama coach Nick Saban released a statement on the tragic death of George Floyd.
NFL

Alabama's Nick Saban Comments on Henry Ruggs III Crash

The Alabama head coach weighed in on the horrible accident.

Steve Sarkisian
Play
College Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Asked About Monkey Story

The unbelievable story made its way back to Texas' head coach.