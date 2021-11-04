Report: Newcastle Signs Howe to In-Principle Deal

Winless through ten Premier League matches, Newcastle has turned to Eddie Howe to fill their managerial vacancy.

Howe, well-regarded for piloting Bournemouth from League 2 to the Premier League in six years, agreed in principle to a two-and-a-half-year contract on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports. Under the fledgling ownership of a Saudi government-led consortium, Newcastle hopes the former Football League manager of the decade can lead the team out of the relegation zone.

The hire comes approximately two weeks after Steve Bruce was sacked for a poor start to the 2021-22 season. Newcastle had been targeting Villarreal's Unai Emery earlier in the week, but Emery reaffirmed his commitment to the Spanish club a day after a Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Following a relegation in 2020, Howe has neglected to sign for another club since leaving the Cherries by mutual consent. He turned down an offer from Celtic in May.

Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, and Ryan Fraser all played under Howe during previous spells at Bournemouth. Wilson, the Magpies' leading goalscorer this season with four goals, will likely remain a key contributor, especially if Howe continues his preferred two-striker system at his new squad.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund turned Newcastle into the wealthiest club in the world after their purchase in October. Relegation would be cataclysmic for the team, who currently occupy 19th place in the Premier League, having taken two points from their last five matches.

If the deal is made official in time, Howe could be at the helm for Saturday's contest against Brighton. If not, interim manager Graeme Jones will occupy the touchline for the third league match in a row.

