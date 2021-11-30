Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

PSG President Denies Contact With Zidane

Author:

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied being in talks with Zinedine Zidane about becoming the French club’s next coach and gave support to the current man in charge, Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, Al-Khelaifi told L’Équipe TV channel on Monday night that PSG had “zero contact” with Zidane, although he considers the Frenchman a “top coach.”

Al-Khelaifi spoke following reports last week in French media of a meeting between Zidane and PSG officials in a fancy Paris hotel.

Zidane, who ended his second spell as Real Madrid manager in May, is out of work but is tipped to become France’s next manager after the World Cup in Qatar. Zidane won three consecutive Champions Leagues in his first period as Madrid manager from 2016-18.

SI Recommends

Al-Khelaifi also reiterated PSG’s support to Pochettino, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United before the Red Devils appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

“He is there, we are very happy, he is doing a good job,” Al-Khelaifi said about Pochettino.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Frank Vogel
NBA

Who Is to Blame for Lakers' Struggles?

Frank Vogel could be scapegoated for the Lakers failures. But make no mistake: None of it will be his fault.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after game.
College Football

Blockbuster Power Moves Headline Wildest Week in CFB History

Welcome to the most chaotic week in the history of the sport. If things feel wildly out of control, well, it's because they are.

Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard
Fantasy

Important Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injuries and College Football Chaos

brian-kelly-notre-dame
College Football

LSU Officially Names Brian Kelly Next Head Coach

Kelly will be announced as LSU's next head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Screenshot from video of Rockets' allowing Kevin Porter Jr. to get a rebound
Extra Mustard

Rockets Hilariously Conspire to Get Kevin Porter Jr. a Triple Double

Does this even really count, though?

The USWNT draws Australia in a friendly
Soccer

Australia's Late Goal Holds USWNT to Draw in 2021 Finale

The U.S. won and draw its final two games of the calendar year, with all focus now turning to preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Russell Wilson walks off the field after a Monday night loss to Washington
Play
NFL

5 Things to Know After Week 12: Is a Russell Wilson-Seahawks Split Coming?

Plus, the Coach of the Year race, questions around the Christian McCaffrey contract, the NFC East race heats up, and Sunday’s sloppiness.

E Stewart A&M
Play
College Football

Recruiting Notes on Wild Monday in College Football

Amid the college football coaching chaos, big recruiting dominoes fell Monday