Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lionel Messi to Robert Lewandowski: 'You Deserve Your Ballon D'Or'

Author:

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, but he thinks runner-up Robert Lewandowski deserves some hardware himself. 

Last season, France Football, the magazine that awards the Ballon d'Or, canceled the ceremony for the first time in its 64-year history, when Lewandowski was considered one of the favorites to win. In his victory speech Monday in Paris, Messi made sure everyone knew that the Polish star deserved the trophy. 

"I want to tell Robert that it is an honor for me to be up against him," Messi said. "You deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner. I think France Football should give you your Ballon d'Or so you can have it like you deserve.

"Hopefully France Football can give it to you to have in your home, because you were the true winner if it weren't for the pandemic. You should have one in your house too."

SI Recommends

In the 2020-21 season, Lewandowski broke Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record with 41 goals. This year, he also scored in 19 straight games for Bayern from February to September, continuing his prolific last two years

While the Bayern Munich star missed out on the Ballon d'Or this season (580 points to Messi's 613), Lewandowski won the inaugural Striker of the Year award on Monday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or, 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pedri won the Kopa Trophy for the world's best U-21 player and Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy as the world's best goalkeeper.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Brent Venables points.
College Football

Former OU Stars Want Venables as Next Sooners Coach

Venables was the long time defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops.

Alexia-Putellas-Barcelona-Ballon-Dor
Soccer

Messi, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Win Ballon D'Or Awards

Messi won the men's award for a record seventh time, while Putellas beat teammate Jenni Hermoso for the women's honors.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives with the ball around Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center
Podcasts

Open Floor: Suns Continue League Domination and Nuggets Get More Bad News

Huge Suns Vs. Warriors matchup, a Rip City report and painting the NBA playoff picture.

Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Report: Max Scherzer, Mets Agree to Multiyear Deal

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is reportedly heading to the Mets in the biggest blockbuster deal of the offseason.

corey seager
MLB

Report: Rangers Agree to 10-Year Deal With SS Corey Seager

Texas continues its spending spree by adding Seager, a two-time All-Star and MVP of the 2020 World Series.

T.J. Watt with the Steelers
NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt Placed on COVID-19 List

It's unclear whether he tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri
Soccer

Pedri Wins Kopa Trophy, USMNT's Reyna Finishes Ninth

Pedri won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, played every game at the Euros and won an Olympic silver medal with Spain.

Robbie Ray throws a pitch.
MLB

Report: Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Finalizing Deal With Mariners

Seattle is reportedly adding a top-line starter.