USMNT Assistant Coach Leaves for FC Dallas

The U.S. men's national team will endure at least one significant change as it heads into the home stretch of World Cup qualifying.

Gregg Berhalter's top assistant coach, Nico Estévez, has left for FC Dallas, where he has become the club's new manager. According to multiple reports, Luchi Gonzalez, who was fired as FC Dallas's coach in September, will take his place in a de facto coaching trade. Estévez returns to MLS, where he previously assisted Berhalter at the Columbus Crew.

Estévez, who earlier in his career spent time at Valencia, is credited with a large role in helping secure the commitment of Yunus Musah, who was also eligible for England, Italy and Ghana before he pledged his international allegiance to the U.S. last March. He'll be quite familiar with FC Dallas considering the multitude of young players who either came to the national team directly from FC Dallas or were produced by the club's academy. According to FCD, Estévez has worked with club products Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira, Justin Che, Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania, Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Reynolds, Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie, Jesse Gonzalez and Kellyn Acosta all at some point in his time with the national team.

“Nico’s familiarity with our player pool and understanding of our roster are huge assets,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. “He understands how to have success across all levels of the game and will do what is necessary to produce winning results.”

Estévez's departure leaves strategy analyst B.J. Callaghan, goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde, performance expert Steve Tashjian and movement/conditioning coach Darcy Norman as Berhalter's deputies until his role is officially filled. The U.S. remains on track to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with two match windows remaining, sitting in second place in Concacaf's Octagonal round, where the top three teams automatically book a ticket to next fall's competition, while the fourth-place finisher goes into a one-match intercontinental playoff vs. Oceania's champion (most likely to be New Zealand). Nevertheless, Estévez is eschewing the opportunity to coach in a World Cup by taking on a head coaching gig at the club level.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to lead FC Dallas,” Estévez said in a statement. “The club is globally recognized for developing talent and I’m looking forward to working with these players."

While FC Dallas's talent development hasn't been in question, its results at the club level have been. FCD missed the playoffs in 2021 and has only reached one MLS Cup final, back in 2010. Aside from its Supporters' Shield-U.S. Open Cup double in 2016, its modern era has been more notable for player sales than on-field results, something that Estévez undoubtedly will seek to change.

“Nico is a seasoned coach with experience at the highest levels of our game, both in the United States and in Europe,” FCD CEO Clark Hunt said. “He has the drive, the knowledge, and the vision to succeed, and he has a proven track record as a great teacher and communicator. We are excited about the future of FC Dallas under his leadership.”

