Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tottenham Has COVID-19 Outbreak; Eight Players, Five Staff Test Positive

Author:

LONDON (AP) — Eight Tottenham players and five members of staff at the club have tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.

“Every day we are having people with COVID,” Conte said at a news conference a day before a match against French team Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

Conte said he has 11 players available for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

UEFA rules state a game must go ahead as long as a club has at least 13 senior players available, including at least one goalkeeper.

Conte said “everyone is a bit scared” at the club because people are coming into contact with others who have tested negative but who later test positive.

“At the end of the training session today, again one player is positive, another member of staff is positive,” he said. “Tomorrow, who? Me? Another player? Another member of staff? We continue in this way but the situation is serious.”

Conte said he is concerned players and staff members at Tottenham might be passing on the virus to their loved ones.

SI Recommends

“We have families, we have contact with our families when we come back home,” a visibly emotional Conte said. “It is a situation that makes me upset.

“Now for sure we are bit scared, because tomorrow we don’t know what happens.”

It has been reported in the British media that Tottenham has asked for its Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday to be postponed. Conte did not confirm that at the news conference.

Six Premier League matches were postponed last season because of virus outbreaks at clubs.

Tottenham is in second place in its group in the Conference League — the third-tier European competition — and is tied on points with third-place Vitesse. Rennes has already won the group with one game left to play.

The runner-up qualifies for a playoff for the last 16 against a team that will drop down from the Europa League.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sebastien-Haller-Goals-UCL
Soccer

Ajax's Haller Matches Ronaldo's UCL Group Goal Feat

Sébastien Haller becomes the second player to score in every Champions League group game in a single season.

Nick Evers
Play
College Football

Countdown to Signing Day: Decommitment Season Wild as Carousel Spins

Developing storylines one week out from National Signing Day

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa attempts to sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Tight Ends

After a Monday night clunker, look for Dawson Knox to bounce back in Week 14.

business-of-football-stan-kroenke-antonio-brown
Play
NFL

Business of Football: St. Louis Settlement, Antonio Brown Suspension

The NFL paid one of its former markets a real amount, but cut off a major threat. Plus, recent COVID-19 controversies and college football is big business too.

Jamal Adams plays in a game with Seattle.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Star Safety Jamal Adams to Miss Rest of Season

He played in 12 games this season, recording 87 total tackles, two interceptions and five deflected passes.

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Expect Dak Prescott to rebound in a favorable divisional matchup vs. the Football Team.

dk-metcalf-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide Receivers

Look for DK Metcalf to overcome his offense's inconsistency in Week 14.