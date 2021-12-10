Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Erling Haaland's Agent Indicates 'Big Chance' of Summer Transfer

Author:

The January transfer window opens up in a few weeks, but it's the summer transfer window that takes the focus on Friday after some suggestive comments from Erling Haaland's agent.

Mino Raiola told SPORT1 in Germany that there is a "big chance" Haaland will be sold by Borussia Dortmund this summer. Haaland is under contract until 2024 and is among the most highly valued and coveted players in the world, but the 21-year-old Norwegian reportedly has a much more palatable release clause that is said to kick in this summer and could help facilitate his move elsewhere.

"Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see," Raiola said. "He can and will take the next step. Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, [Manchester] City—these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

Haaland has been a revelation ever since bursting onto the scene with Salzburg in 2019, and he has only validated the hype around him at Dortmund. He has 51 goals in 51 Bundesliga games and was the Champions League's top scorer last season with 10 goals and has 23 goals in 19 career appearances in Europe's top competition.

Raiola indicated that nothing would be sorted until after the season. Dortmund is currently four points behind Bayern Munich after being edged by the perennial Bundesliga winner in last weekend's edition of Der Klassiker. Haaland scored in that match, and he also scored twice off the bench for Dortmund in its final Champions League group game this week. Dortmund settled for a third-place group finish, though, and will compete in the Europa League knockout stage as a result.

SI Recommends

"We will tell BVB what our idea is and BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision will be made in the winter," Raiola said. "He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for Manchester City during his career, but when asked about Raiola's comments on Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn in on the speculation, saying, "Next question. Don't ask me about that."

Finances are no issue for City, which attempted to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill its void at striker this past summer. The same cannot be said for Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have soaring debt figures. That's not stopping Real Madrid from becoming the likely landing spot for Kylian Mbappé, should he not re-sign with PSG when his contract expires this coming summer. Real made a play for Mbappé this past summer and can sign to him to a pre-contract as early as Jan. 1.

As for Bayern, which has poached numerous stars from Dortmund in the past—including Robert Lewandowski—in an effort to remain the dominant team in Germany, its now-former CEO indicated the club would not be in the mix for Haaland earlier this year, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying, "He will be taken by the club that offers the highest salary. I don’t think it’s possible for any Bundesliga club, not even Bayern [to bring him]."

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Trae Young's Game Is More Dangerous Than Ever

The Hawks have struggled during the first quarter of the season, but that should not overshadow the maturation of their superstar.

dCOVpoirier_HZ
Play
MMA

Dustin Poirier Dispatched Conor McGregor Twice—Now He's Ready to Take the Belt

The top-ranked lightweight contender will fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 on Saturday for the division's crown.

george-kittle-cooper-cupp
NFL

Dark-Horse Candidates for 2021 NFL Awards

Which outside candidates could still find their way to one of the NFL's biggest awards?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young gestures prior to Georgia-Alabama game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Breaking Down the Heisman Trophy Finalists

Although the path to the award has been unconventional, the four finalists are special in their own way, with skillsets that dazzled all season.

Los Angeles Chargers Jalen Guyton
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Jalen Guyton May Emerge With Keenan Allen & Mike Williams on COVID-19 list

Jalen Guyton, a relative unknown in fantasy, could be thrust into the Week 14 spotlight.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 14 Perfect Million-Dollar Lineup Guide

Stacks, foundational players and value picks to help you build the perfect daily fantasy lineup.

patriots-nfl-run-game-comeback-cyclical
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Why the Run Game Is Making a Comeback

The league is cyclical, and after years of personnel moves and defensive schemes focused on stopping the pass, the NFL's top rushing attacks are eating up.

Chase Claypool
Extra Mustard

Chase Claypool's Late Celebration Hurts Steelers in Wild Loss

Claypool chose to celebrate his catch with no timeouts and the game on the line.