The Gabon men's national team confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sent back to Arsenal following his recovery from COVID-19 after tests revealed heart lesions.

Aubameyang has not participated in Gabon's two African Cup of Nations matches after testing positive upon his arrival for the tournament in Cameroon, and is now set to undergo more tests back in London.

Although he tested negative on Thursday, the Arsenal forward reportedly was not allowed to play in Friday's game against Ghana after the medical staff found the lesions in his post-COVID-19 medical examinations, according to The Guardian. He also did not train on Sunday and Monday out of precaution.

Aubameyang, who captains Gabon, is the country's all-time leading men's goalscorer with 29 goals in 71 appearances. He was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy in December due to disciplinary reasons and has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

At least 12 players were affected by the outbreak in the Gabon side during the tournament. The federation also announced that Nice midfielder Mario Lemina will be sent back to his club for more tests.

Gabon is currently second in Group C after a win over Comoros and a draw with Ghana. Les Panthères need a point against group leader Morocco in their final group stage game to advance to the knockout stages.

