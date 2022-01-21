Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Hoffenheim Signs U.S. Defender Justin Che on Loan From FC Dallas

Justin Che is following in the footsteps of some of his fellow young U.S. men's national team prospects.

Che, 18, has joined Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on an 18-month loan from FC Dallas, a move akin to that of Cole Bassett's to Feyenoord and James Sands's to Rangers, continuing the beat of rising talents getting chances overseas. Che, who previously spent time on loan with Bayern Munich as part of FC Dallas's partnership with the club, will join another FCD product, Chris Richards, at Hoffenheim. Richards is on loan from Bayern for this season after spending the second half of last season there as well.

As is the case with Bassett and Sands, Che's loan comes with the option for Hoffenheim to purchase at the end of the 18 months. He simultaneously extended his contract with FC Dallas through 2025 (with a club option for 2026), which covers the club in the event Hoffenheim doesn't act.

For FC Dallas, it's another former academy product that has headed abroad. Richards, Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Dante Sealy (PSV) and Thomas Roberts (Klagenfurt) are all currently overseas.

SI Recommends

Hoffenheim is currently in fourth in the Bundesliga, part of a congested group jockeying for a place in next season's Champions League. Che should have an easier time acclimating there given that he speaks German and carries a German passport. The versatile defender made 15 appearances for FC Dallas last season (12 starts) and had three assists. He has previously been called up to the senior U.S. national team, but he has yet to be capped above the U-20 level.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers after defeating the 49ers.
Play
Betting

Two Reasons Why You Should Bet the 49ers to Beat the Packers

The future is unwritten, but history points to an upset when San Francisco visits Green Bay,

Eminem and Dr. Dre at the 2011 Emmy Awards.
Extra Mustard

New Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show Goes Viral

The star-studded, Dr. Dre-led halftime show is building some serious hype.

Eagles quarterback Josh McCown gestures after play.
NFL

Texans Interviewed Former NFL QB for Head Coaching Job

A longtime NFL quarterback who played for Houston at the end of his career could be its next coach.

Erin Andrews reporting during the Packers-Browns game.
NFL

Erin Andrews Reveals One Interview She Wishes She Could Redo

Erin Andrews reveals she wishes she could do her Richard Sherman interview over.

UFC270Preview
MMA

Four Burning Questions UFC 270 Will Answer in Anaheim

An ongoing contract dispute, two title bouts and a co-main event trilogy. Saturday's pay-per-view card is thin but not light on intriguing storylines.

(left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O'Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands.
Podcasts

Crossover: Before Kobe was KOBE, w/ Mike Sielski

Author of, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” Mike Sielski joins Beck to discuss the life of Kobe

dCOVcooperkupp_H
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

An offseason spent in a kind of scientific exploration of what drives great receiver play led to a historical year from an unlikely superstar.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor walks off the field after beating the Raiders in the playoffs
Play
Extra Mustard

Zac Taylor Got Carded at a Bar After the Bengals’ Big Playoff Win

To be fair, he looks pretty young.