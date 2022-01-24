Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watford Fires Ranieri With Club in Relegation Fight

WATFORD, England (AP) — Claudio Ranieri was fired by Watford on Monday after 3 1/2 months in charge of the Premier League team that has just slipped into the relegation zone.

Watford won two of its 13 league matches under the 70-year-old Ranieri. A 3-0 home loss to Norwich dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season.

Watford is looking for its third permanent manager of the season, having already fired Xisco Munoz, and its 16th in the last 10 years.

Watford was the 18th different club in Ranieri's long coaching career which reached its peak in 2016 when he guided Leicester to an improbable Premier League title.

Since then, he has been fired by two English clubs — Fulham in 2019 and now Watford — which were battling against relegation at the time.

Watford described Ranieri as “a man of great integrity and honor, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.”

SI Recommends

“However,” the club said in a short statement, “the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.”

Watford was 15th in the 20-team league when Ranieri was hired to replace Munoz on Oct. 4, saying he was “still young” and had the character to succeed where so many managers have failed under the club's ruthless owner, Italian businessman Gino Pozzo.

The turbulent nature of Ranieri's short stint at Watford was summed up by his first two games in charge — a 5-0 loss to Liverpool followed by a 5-2 win at Everton. A 4-1 victory over Manchester United a month later prompted the firing of United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and signalled better times were ahead for Watford.

But since then, the team has lost seven of its eight league games and been knocked out of the FA Cup, all while star player Ismaila Sarr has ben missing because of injury.

Losing heavily at home to a Norwich team that had scored just 10 goals in its previous 21 Premier League games spelled the end for Ranieri.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes looking to pass the ball while Travis Kelce runs a route.
NFL

Mahomes, Kelce Break Down Catch to Force Overtime

Travis Kelce wasn't supposed to run the route that ended up saving the Chiefs’ season.

Shakira Austin shoots
College Basketball

Ole Miss Enters Women’s Top 25 for First Time in 15 Years

The Rebels were one of four teams to enter after being unranked last week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after losing to Chiefs in overtime
NFL

In a Game That Blew Our Minds, It Should Have Been Better

Bills-Chiefs was one of the best playoff games in recent history but ended in a frustratingly anticlimactic overtime. Don’t expect the NFL to care.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The NFL divisional round playoffs featured epic games that cashed tons of profitable wagers, unless you were backing the Bills.

bobby-hurley-arizona-state
College Basketball

Hurley Disciplined by Pac-12 for Conduct Toward Officials

Bobby Hurley got into a costly confrontation with a referee over the weekend.

Tyreek Hill runs past the Bills defense
NFL

The 5 Best Plays From the Chiefs–Bills Instant Classic

Was this the best game in NFL history? Quite possibly.

Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are part of the USMNT's squad
Soccer

USMNT Players’ Form Entering World Cup Qualifying

Just over half of the players called in for three World Cup qualifiers are currently in season. Here’s how they’ve been playing as they join their MLS-based brethren.

Patrick Mahomes greets Josh Allen ahead of Jan. 23 playoff game between Chiefs and Bills.
NFL

Josh Allen Comments on Mahomes’s Classy Move After Game

Mahomes made sure to embrace Allen right after Sunday's epic playoff game came to an end.