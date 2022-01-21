Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

USMNT's Josh Sargent Scores First Two Premier League Goals, Including Absurd Scorpion Kick

Josh Sargent may not be part of the latest U.S. men's national team roster for World Cup qualifying, but he is on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League—and in spectacular fashion.

Sargent gave relegation-threatened Norwich a lead over Watford on Friday with an instinctive, scorpion-kick finish that hit off the underside of the crossbar and went in for a 51st-minute opener. He then doubled his tally with an aggressive header to give Norwich a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute. A Watford own goal capped a 3–0 victory, which lifted the Canaries out of the drop zone. They leapfrogged Watford into 17th place and provisional safety—though the Hornets have played two fewer games.

But the story of the day for Norwich was Sargent and his breakout performance. On the opener, Finnish star Teemu Pukki did well to keep the ball in play before lofting his cross in Sargent's direction, and the St. Louis-area native did the rest to break a lengthy scoring drought.

For the second, Milot Rashica served up a cross, and Sargent attacked it with authority before heading in for his double.

SI Recommends

The goals were Sargent's first since he netted a double against Bournemouth in the League Cup back on August 24 for his only other two goals since joining the club from Werder Bremen over the summer.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

(From L to R) Minnesota's Mya Hooten, Florida's Trinity Thomas and Michigan's Gabby Wilson perform their floor routines.
College

NCAA Gymnastics Floor Routines You Can't Miss This Season

Top competitors like Trinity Thomas, Mya Hooten and Lynnzee Brown perform must-see routines that could go viral this year.

May 31, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton (17) reacts to his home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 7-5 in ten innings.
MLB

Revealing My Hypothetical Hall of Fame Ballot

Derrick Henry runs for the Titans against the Colts.
NFL

Titans Announce Derrick Henry's Status for Saturday

Tennessee hosts Cincinnati in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Best Bets and Odds: Chiefs on Upset Alert vs. Bills

Our experts provide their best bets for the four divisional round matchups.

USMNT plays three more World Cup qualifiers
Soccer

USMNT Roster Revealed for Winter's World Cup Qualifiers

The U.S. calls on the group that will face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, with an eye on inching ever closer to an automatic berth at the 2022 World Cup.

Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Report: Derrick Henry's Status ‘Feels Like All Systems Go’

The Titans running back underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts.

Detroit Tigers Robbie Grossman
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Detroit Tigers Team Outlook

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Detroit Tigers Team Outlook

Nov 19, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo before the start of overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Report: Panthers Expected to Hire an Ex-Giants HC As Next OC

Ben McAdoo previously interviewed for the quarterback coach position with Carolina in 2020 and 2021, not being selected either time.