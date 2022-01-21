Josh Sargent may not be part of the latest U.S. men's national team roster for World Cup qualifying, but he is on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League—and in spectacular fashion.

Sargent gave relegation-threatened Norwich a lead over Watford on Friday with an instinctive, scorpion-kick finish that hit off the underside of the crossbar and went in for a 51st-minute opener. He then doubled his tally with an aggressive header to give Norwich a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute. A Watford own goal capped a 3–0 victory, which lifted the Canaries out of the drop zone. They leapfrogged Watford into 17th place and provisional safety—though the Hornets have played two fewer games.

But the story of the day for Norwich was Sargent and his breakout performance. On the opener, Finnish star Teemu Pukki did well to keep the ball in play before lofting his cross in Sargent's direction, and the St. Louis-area native did the rest to break a lengthy scoring drought.

For the second, Milot Rashica served up a cross, and Sargent attacked it with authority before heading in for his double.

The goals were Sargent's first since he netted a double against Bournemouth in the League Cup back on August 24 for his only other two goals since joining the club from Werder Bremen over the summer.

