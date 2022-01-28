Alphonso Davies may be out for Canada during the current World Cup qualifying window, but he's still making his presence felt as he watches his teammates continue their quest to end the men's national team's World Cup drought.

Davies, the Bayern Munich left back sensation who is recovering from myocarditis suffered after a COVID-19 diagnosis, streamed himself watching Canada's 2–0 win over Honduras on his Twitch channel Thursday night, providing spirited goal commentary for the two strikes that kept Canada atop the Concacaf Octagonal table.

Tajon Buchanan forced an early Honduras own goal, making like Davies in taking on his defender before firing in a dangerous cross that Denil Maldonado turned into his own net in the 10th minute. Davies's reaction was tremendous.

He saved his best call for Canada's best moment of the match. Jonathan David took down a sublime long ball from Liam Fraser and then chipped the goalkeeper from distance, putting a bow on yet another Canadian victory and sending Davies into delirium.

"Oh what a golazo! Johnny!" Davies yelled in celebration.

Canada hasn't qualified for a men's World Cup since 1986, but it has positioned itself incredibly well to do just that, regardless of Sunday's result against the U.S. John Herdman's side held its neighbor to the south to a 1–1 draw in Nashville back in September, a match in which Davies was a decisive force. He won't be on the turf at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field Sunday afternoon, but he could at the very least provide another entertaining backdrop and second-screen experience.

