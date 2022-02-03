Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Costa Rica Disputes Report It Played World Cup Qualifier With COVID-19-Positive Players

Costa Rica's soccer federation released a statement on Thursday, disputing a report from the Jamaica Gleaner in which Jamaica Football Federation medical committee chairman Dr. Guyan Arscott said Costa Rica's men's team competed in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday against them with COVID-19-positive players.

In a statement Thursday, Costa Rica claims all players were cleared based on Concacaf guidelines.

Arscott told the Gleaner that two players who tested positive on arrival in Jamaica competed in the game. One other player who tested positive was isolated because his test was “deemed to be relatively new,” Arscott said. Three non-players tested positive as well, per Arscott.

“We recommended that those two players should be isolated or should not be allowed to play,” Arscott said. “We had some discussions with the members of the Ministry of Health and we wondered if they had some new infections, having tested negative before they left Costa Rica. Be that as it may, with the positive test, we felt we were duty bound to recommend that they not play.”

SI Recommends

Costa Rica topped Jamaica 1–0 in the qualifier. As a result of the loss, Jamaica was eliminated from contention for a spot the 2022 World Cup. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOValmichaels_H
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Is Likely Al Michaels’s NBC Swan Song—and His Last Game on TV

The legendary NFL broadcaster goes deep on his career. But is he headed to Amazon Prime? He prefers not to use periods.

Bill Fitch at a podium.
NBA

Hall of Fame NBA Coach Bill Fitch Dies at 89

He coached five different franchises throughout his more than two-decade-long career.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Five-Round Mock Draft

Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris are atop this early 2022 mock draft.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

What Should the Hawks Do at the Trade Deadline?

Teams will be calling Atlanta at the deadline, but the Hawks might not have to search far to save their season.

simidele-adeagbo-lead
Play
Olympics

IOC’s Quota Decision Sends a Message to Black Winter Athletes

Despite calls to reinstate spots in bobsleigh and skeleton, there will be no sliding sport athletes from African delegations at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

dCOVmedalpicks_H
Play
Olympics

SI Picks Every Medal at the 2022 Olympics

Who will win in Beijing? SI's expert predicts the podium for all 109 events at the Winter Games.

Lebbeus Overton
Play
College Football

Top Football Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies to the 2022 Class, Decision Soon?

Arguably the top junior football recruit in the country will instead enroll in college this summer

SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

Sports Illustrated unveils the SI99, a ranking of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation.