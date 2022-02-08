Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to end his scoring drought when Manchester United took the field against Burnley on Tuesday at Turf Moor. But the struggles continued for the Portuguese star and his club, even against the team at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ronaldo came off the bench but failed to score, extending his scoring drought with Manchester United to five matches despite having a chance to provide the winning goal for the Red Devils in stoppage time.

Prior to Tuesday, Ronaldo had not scored against Wolverhampton, Brentford, West Ham and Middlesbrough. It's his five-game drought in club football since 2010, when he played for Real Madrid and failed to score against Malaga, Mallorca, Osasuna, Ajax and Real Sociedad.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, will look to bounce back when Manchester United faces Southampton this Saturday. Man U currently sit fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-place West Ham with one game in hand.

