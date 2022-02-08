Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo's Scoreless Streak Extends to Five Games With Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to end his scoring drought when Manchester United took the field against Burnley on Tuesday at Turf Moor. But the struggles continued for the Portuguese star and his club, even against the team at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ronaldo came off the bench but failed to score, extending his scoring drought with Manchester United to five matches despite having a chance to provide the winning goal for the Red Devils in stoppage time.

Prior to Tuesday, Ronaldo had not scored against Wolverhampton, Brentford, West Ham and Middlesbrough. It's his five-game drought in club football since 2010, when he played for Real Madrid and failed to score against Malaga, Mallorca, Osasuna, Ajax and Real Sociedad. 

SI Recommends

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, will look to bounce back when Manchester United faces Southampton this Saturday. Man U currently sit fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-place West Ham with one game in hand. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Larry Fitzgerald (11) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Comments on Kyler Murray’s Social Media Scrub

Murray deleted every trace of the Cardinals on social media for an unknown reason.

bradley beal
NBA

Bradley Beal to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Miss Rest of Season

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.

Trevor Bauer with the Dodgers.
MLB

Bauer Won’t Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Assault

MLB’s investigation remains open.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are at the FIFA Club World Cup
Soccer

Amid Struggles, Pulisic Has Another Shot at History

The U.S. star will be the first to tell you that he hasn't had the easiest season—again—but another landmark is within reach as Chelsea plays for the club world title.

Mike McDaniel coaching the 49ers.
NFL

New Dolphins HC McDaniel Confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa

“You have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out.”

don-martindale-ravens
NFL

Giants to Hire Wink Martindale as New Defensive Coordinator

Martindale will replace Patrick Graham, who left New York to join the Raiders.

NCAA logo
College Football

Movement to Make NCAA Athletes Employees Takes Major Step

The NCPA filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against the NCAA office, the Pac-12 and USC and UCLA.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen during a 2021 game.
NFL

Saints Officially Name Dennis Allen as New Coach

Allen takes over for Sean Payton, who stepped down after 15 seasons.