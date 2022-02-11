Skip to main content
USMNT's Brenden Aaronson Kick-Starts Salzburg's Comeback Win

Brenden Aaronson's first club goal since September helped Salzburg secure three more points as it runs away atop the Austrian Bundesliga table.

In Salzburg's first league game after a two-month winter break, Aaronson's second-half goal vs. Rapid Vienna kick-started a come-from-behind, 2–1 win on Friday. The goal was the U.S. international's second of the season, and the other one also came against Rapid Vienna, back on Sept. 19.

Aaronson, reportedly the subject of intense transfer interest from Leeds United over the January window, delivered a first-time finish for his goal, coming up with a clean hit off Noah Okafor's cross. 

Salzburg rebuffed Leeds's approach in order to keep the squad together ahead of the Champions League knockout stage. The club is a clear underdog against German power Bayern Munich, which it will host on Wednesday in the first leg of the round of 16.

Aaronson has been a key part of the U.S.'s World Cup qualifying efforts as the only player to appear in all 11 matches of the Concacaf Octagonal thus far. He scored goals in two matches in the opening window, against Canada and Honduras.

