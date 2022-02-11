Skip to main content
Red Stars Majority Owner Apologizes For ‘Unacceptable’ Allegations Against Dames

Chicago Red Stars founder and majority owner Arnim Whisler penned a letter apologizing and calling the reported allegations against former coach Rory Dames “unacceptable.”

The ex-coach was accused by former youth players of sexual, verbal and emotional misconduct in the 1990s and 2000s.

“I have spoken with many players and the experiences they have told me about are unacceptable,” Whisler said. “I am further heartbroken this week after learning about the allegations from former youth players that involved the Red Stars former coach at the youth club he founded. There is no place for abuse of any kind in soccer—or anywhere.

“The past few months have been a time of deep humility, contrition and reflection for me. I have always strived to ensure that everyone hired in our environment is of high character and shares our positive values. But we have not always succeeded. For that, I am sorry.” 

There were multiple allegations reported against Dames, including physical abuse (at least one instance was documented in a 1998 police report) and more than a dozen former youth players saying he was verbally and emotionally abusive toward them as teenagers. One woman said Dames groomed her from 14 on and used his power against her when she went pro.

Dames resigned in mid-November, hours before multiple allegations of emotional and verbal abuse were made public. He was one of four NWSL coaches to be dismissed because of misconduct allegations. Ex-league commissioner Lisa Baird also resigned last year after sidestepping pleas to reopen an investigation against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

SI Recommends

Since founding the franchise in 2007, the families’ goal “has been to build a sustainable league for women to achieve their professional dreams in a positive and healthy environment. 

“We have dedicated our hearts, time and resources to accomplishing those goals, but in spite of this commitment, we have not yet reached all of our goals.”

In addition to the apology, Whisler announced changes that have been made within the club, specifically the addition of new investment partners and expanding “oversight and management to include new executives and a newly formed board of directors with an advisory board.”

“Our Chief Business Officer, Vicky Lynch, runs the Club as our lead executive and reports to the board. Going forward our HR executive will also directly report to the board. Our newly appointed Associate GM, former Red Stars player, Michelle Lomnicki, will ensure that the head coach will no longer have primary responsibility for contracts and player personnel matters.”

The statement comes a day after nine U.S. women’s national team stars penned a letter to United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone and candidate/former president Carlos Cordeiro concerning Washington Post's Molly Hensley-Clancy’s report about Dames. 

Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn all signed the letter. Cone responded with a letter of her own on Thursday, addressing the situation as a whole and urging players to speak to former Attorney General Sally Yates. 

“This message is not the end of the discussion; our work is not done,”  Whisler said. “We commit to listening more actively and to supporting our players, staff, and our fans. We pledge to better align our actions with our values.”

