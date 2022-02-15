The United States women‘s national team will hope to repeat as World Cup champions when the 2023 event rolls around next summer. But first, the group will have to get through qualifying.

CONCACAF announced on Mondy that the W Championship, which will double as the qualifying tournament for both the Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, has been scheduled for July 4–18, 2022. The event will take place in Monterrey, Mexico.

The USWNT is looking to keep their appearance streak alive; the team has never failed to qualify for a World Cup or an Olympics.

They are already slotted to compete against Canada in the W Championship this summer. The 30 remaining CONCACAF teams will take part in a play-in tournament starting this week to fill the other six spots.

The top four finishers in the W Championship will automatically qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Two more teams will have a chance to qualify through an intercontinental playoff tournament against eight other teams from around the world.

The W Championship will also determine what teams will represent CONCACAF at the Paris Olympics. The winner will automatically qualify for the 2024 Games.

