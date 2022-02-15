Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

United States Women‘s 2023 World Cup Qualifiers Scheduled For This Summer In Monterrey, Mexico

The United States women‘s national team will hope to repeat as World Cup champions when the 2023 event rolls around next summer. But first, the group will have to get through qualifying. 

CONCACAF announced on Mondy that the W Championship, which will double as the qualifying tournament for both the Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, has been scheduled for July 4–18, 2022. The event will take place in Monterrey, Mexico.

The USWNT is looking to keep their appearance streak alive; the team has never failed to qualify for a World Cup or an Olympics.

SI Recommends

They are already slotted to compete against Canada in the W Championship this summer. The 30 remaining CONCACAF teams will take part in a play-in tournament starting this week to fill the other six spots.

The top four finishers in the W Championship will automatically qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Two more teams will have a chance to qualify through an intercontinental playoff tournament against eight other teams from around the world.

The W Championship will also determine what teams will represent CONCACAF at the Paris Olympics. The winner will automatically qualify for the 2024 Games.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

higgins ramsey
NFL

Super Bowl Ref Says No Flag Needed on Controversial Tee Higgins Play

The wide receiver broke free on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half, with some questionable contact on Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kisses his wife, Kelly, after winning the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Shares Epic Photo of Matt After Super Bowl Win

The Rams quarterback celebrated appropriately on Sunday night.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass during a game.
NFL

Kyler Murray Calls Reports of Rift With Cardinals ‘Nonsense’

Recent reports have indicated there could be tension between Arizona and the quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams); Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LVI
Play
NFL

MAQB: Rams’ Super Bowl Run May Not Be Replicable

Los Angeles boasts a few team-building advantages that will be extremely difficult for most NFL teams to match. Plus, what's next for the Bengals, and more.

X163970_TK1_2782
NFL

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos from Super Bowl LVI

Best Photos from Super Bowl LVI

tyreke evans
NBA

NBA Reinstates Tyreke Evans After Two-Year Absence

The 32-year-old last appeared in an NBA game in 2019 when he was a member of the Pacers.

MP v RN
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Open Floor 2022 All-Star Draft

Michael Pina versus Rohan Nadkarni in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft. Plus, a trade deadline recap and more.

cfp
College Football

Sources: CFP Expansion Meeting Set for Early March

As talks to expand the College Football Playoff have grown increasingly turbulent, the conference commissioners will reconvene in the spring for another attempt at resolution.