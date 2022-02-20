United States Men’s National Team star Giovanni Reyna started in his first game since August on Sunday after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately, Reyna only played 28 minutes in Sunday’s match for Borussia Dortmund as it faced Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reyna suffered a leg injury as Dortmund scored its opening goal. He was then subbed as he walked off the field in tears.

Reyna was replaced in the 30th minute by Julian Brandt.

The 19-year-old star dealt with the long recovery process before Sunday’s match as he was out five months due to the hamstring injury. It’s now possible Reyna will have to go through that same journey again.

The USMNT’s next match is currently scheduled for Thursday, March 24 in Mexico City. The team currently sits second in the CONCACAF standings, with three World Cup qualifying matches slated for March 24-30.

More Soccer Coverage: