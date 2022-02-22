Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: UEFA May Move Champions League Final From Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

UEFA is exploring the possibility of moving the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg “amid concerns over the possibility of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden.

The match is currently set to be held in the Krestovsky Stadium on May 28. However, this location of the Champions League final is now in doubt due to growing tensions between Russia and Western governments.

”The UK government and the European Union have served notice in the past 24 hours of a readiness to impose stringent sanctions on Russia following Russian president Vladimir Putin's declaration on Monday that his country now recognise the independence of Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk,” Ogden wrote Tuesday. 

SI Recommends

UEFA has not made an official decision on swapping out St. Petersburg as the host location, per ESPN. The political situation is being “closely monitored” at the time. 

With four English clubs remaining in the Champions League field, London’s Wembley Stadium is a possible replacement host for the final, according to ESPN. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who joined the calls to move the match out of Russia should the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalate.

“I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after the invasion of a sovereign country,” Johnson said Tuesday. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

fernando tatis jr (3)
Play
Fantasy

Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado Look to Make Padres a Playoff Contender

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 San Diego Padres hitters and pitchers.

By Shawn Childs
Closeup of Michigan coach Juwan Howard on the sideline
College Basketball

SI:AM | The Fallout From Juwan Howard vs. Wisconsin

He was suspended, but where does Michigan go from here.

By Dan Gartland
Derrick LeBlanc
Play
College Football

Recruiting Notebook: Under Armour Next All-America Camp Miami

Sunshine State programs battling to keep south Florida's best football recruits within state lines

By John Garcia Jr.
Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA

SI:AM | Everything You Need to Know For NBA All-Star Weekend

And, checking in with Dick Vitale.

By Josh Rosenblat
The United States women's national soccer team celebrates at City Hall after the ticker-tape parade for the United States women's national soccer team down the canyon of heroes in New York City.
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Agree to $24M Equal Pay Settlement

The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to pay the players involved in the case a total of $24 million, contingent on the ratification of a new CBA.

By Zach Koons
SI Daily Cover: In It for a Minute
Play
NBA

‘You Have One Minute to Do It Right’

They dreamed their whole lives of making it to the NBA. And when the opportunity finally came, they played one minute—yes, one minute—before it was all over. But, oh, was it worth it.

By Ben Pickman
bubba-wallace-daytona-500-lead
Racing

‘The Start of Something Big’

After a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 to start his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bubba Wallace reflects on the tumultuous events of 2020, the changes that have slowly followed, the future of Black drivers in the sport, his legacy as an activist and more.

By Bubba Wallace
mmqb-linderbaum-burks-hill
NFL

2022 Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board 1.0

Our first look at how the 100 best players stack up before the combine starts in March.

By Kevin Hanson