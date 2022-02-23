Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Hope Solo Says USWNT Settlement Is ‘Not a Huge Win’

Not every current and former USWNT star is happy with Tuesday‘s news that the team reached a $24 million settlement with U.S. Soccer. Former goalkeeper Hope Solo took to Instagram to reject the idea that the settlement is a “huge win,” while taking shots at U.S. stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Solo posted a key part of the announcement to Instagram, highlighting that the settlement is “contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement.” 

“This settlement is not a ‘huge win.’ It's heartbreaking and infuriating. A ‘promise’ of equal pay from the Federation and backpay for a select group of players isn't equal pay and it's not what this fight was about,” Solo said.

“Read the fine print. ‘Contingent upon the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement.’ It doesn't exist yet and is not guaranteed. If the players had ever been successful in negotiating an equal CBA, there would've been no reason to sue the Federation in the first place.”

Solo is one of five USWNT stars, along with Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, who filed on a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. She later opted to file a California-based equal pay lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which is still ongoing. She says that she will continue fighting that case, in light of a settlement that she believes is lacking.

SI Recommends

“Throughout the entire process, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were the two most agreeable with the Federation and to this day, continue to to accept terms that are nowhere near what we set out to do,” Solo continued on Instagram. “They both know this is not a win. They know it's an easy out of a fight they were never really in.

“The players who got us to where we are today are people like Christie Rampone who stepped up to interview with the EEOC. She and I were the only two players to do so. Players like Christie, Abby Wambach, Shannon Boxx, Heather 'Reilly, Amy Rodriguez, Sydney Leroux, Lauren Cheney, Lori Chalupny and everyone else on the 2015 team who set this fight in motion will not benefit from the selfishness and inequality of this settlement. It also guarantees nothing to the next generation of players. The equal pay case against US Soccer I filed on behalf of the Team long before the Team sued, still stands and I remain committed to fighting for all players — past, present and future.”

Based on Tuesday’s agreement, $22 million will be paid to current and former players involved in the case, with another $2 million set for an account that will benefit USWNT players in their pursuits for after their playing careers, as well as other women's soccer charitable efforts. Players will be able to apply for up to $50,000 from that fund.

In 2020, Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann wrote that a joint request filed by Solo and U.S. Soccer “noted that Solo intends to coordinate discussions of her Equal Pay Claim with the players and that the outcome of the players’ summary judgment motion ‘will likely have an impact on [Solo's] claims.’”

McCann said that Judge James Donato, overseeing Solo's case in California, is not “automatically bound,” by rulings in the other case. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks at the annual shareholders meeting.
NFL

Packers GM Gutekunst Won’t Entertain ‘Hypotheticals’ on Rodgers Trade

He did imply that this offseason has been much smoother in regard to conversations with the franchise quarterback.

By Zach Koons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002
Play
Betting

How Aaron Rodgers' 2022 Team Affects NFL Futures Betting Landscape

Aaron Rodgers' future is yet again uncertain. Analyzing the future odds for teams that could be fits for the Packers' quarterback this upcoming season.

By Kyle Wood
Matt Cardona raises the NWA world championship
Play
Wrestling

Matt Cardona Paves a New Path to Wrestling Success

‘When I say that WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot, it’s the truth,’ the former Zack Ryder says.

By Justin Barrasso
NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Could Be Cleared to Play in Nets Home Games

NYC mayor Eric Adams discussed the city’s plans to phase out of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the coming weeks.

By Wilton Jackson
Davante Adams with the Packers.
NFL

Packers GM Addresses Davante Adams Long-Term Deal

Brian Gutekunst said he would prefer to reach a long-term deal with Adams.

By Joseph Salvador
Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

MLB Lockout Could Cost Scherzer $232K Daily, Cole $193K

Scherzer would forfeit $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548.

By Associated Press
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Olympics

Report: Trust Wavering Amid Failures With U.S. SafeSport

A new report highlights the questions of transparency and independence surrounding the watchdog organization.

By Madeline Coleman
Jun 8, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) circles the bases on his home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play
Fantasy

San Francisco Giants Face Uphill Battle to Repeat As NL West Champs

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 San Francisco Giants hitters and pitchers.

By Shawn Childs