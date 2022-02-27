FIFA has announced that the Russian soccer team will not be allowed to host any games, only playing home games in neutral sites without fans, a flag or performing the national anthem:

“To address football-related matters and in coordination with UEFA, the Bureau of the FIFA Council—involving the FIFA President and the six Confederation Presidents—has unanimously decided to take immediate first measures, in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and that will be applicable until further notice,” the release said.

The release bullet-points several measures, including no games to be played in Russia, as well as ‘home’ matches having to be played in neutral territory without fans. These games will not include Russian flags or anthems.

The team will also have to participate under the name ‘Football Union of Russia (RFU),’ not Russia.

The decision is a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was set to host the World Cup qualifier semifinals with Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, but those three countries announced they will not play games in Russia on Sunday. Poland was scheduled to play Russia in Moscow next month, with the winner playing the winner of Sweden-Czech Republic after in the qualifier final.

Multiple Polish soccer players already came out in support of their team’s boycott of their semifinals match.

According to the New York Times’ Tariq Panja, if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, FIFA will consider banning Russia completely from any play.

The English Football Administration also announced they will not play any soccer games vs. Russia, which includes the Women’s European Championship that Russia is scheduled to participate in this summer.

UEFA has also acted in response, announcing it moved its 2022 Champions League Final from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France this May.

Per the release, FIFA will continue its conversations with UEFA, IOC and other sports organizations about additional responses and sanctions.

“FIFA strongly believes that the sport movement should be united in its decisions on this topic and that sport should continue being a vector of peace and hope.”

