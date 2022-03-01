Atlético Madrid and Mexico midfielder Héctor Herrera will reportedly join MLS side Houston Dynamo this summer, according to TUDN's Luis Omar Tapia.

Herrera will be out of contract at Atlético at the end of this season, making him available on a free transfer. Tapia reported that the midfielder will sign a five-year contract. Per MLSSoccer.com, Houston will make Herrera a Designated Player.

Herrera, 31, has made 71 appearances since arriving at Atlético in the summer of 2019, but has struggled for playing time this season under Diego Simeone.

Prior to Atlético, Herrera was a standout central midfielder at Porto, where he made 245 appearances and served as the club's captain. He won league titles with both clubs.

With the Mexican national team, Herrera has made 93 senior appearances, winning the Gold Cup with El Tri in 2015. Along with being a part of Mexico's World Cup squad in 2014 and 2018, Herrera also won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games.

Houston opened its season on Sunday with a scoreless draw against Real Salt Lake. After finishing last in the Western Conference for two consecutive seasons, the Dynamo brought in former MLS midfielder Paulo Nagamura to serve as manager.

More Soccer Coverage: