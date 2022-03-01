U.S. Soccer has reportedly agreed to a new English-language media rights deal with Turner Sports and HBO, according to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio.

First reported by journalist Grant Wahl on Monday, the news has not been officially announced. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson declined to comment on the new deal Monday, per The Athletic.

U.S. Soccer is currently in the final year of its deal with ESPN and Fox Sports, which is set to expire at the end of 2022. That deal was part of a package negotiated by Soccer United Marketing in conjunction with the media rights for Major League Soccer. However, U.S. Soccer announced last May that it was bringing its media and marketing rights in-house and ending its partnership with SUM, per The Athletic.

Under the new reported deal, Turner and HBO will have the rights to strictly U.S. Soccer properties, which includes men’s and women’s national team friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup and U.S. men’s and women’s national team World Cup qualifiers. The networks will not be acquiring the media rights to the men’s or women’s World Cup as those rights will still be held by Fox Sports for the 2022 men’s, 2023 women’s and 2026 men’s World Cups.

It remains unclear how U.S. Soccer’s rights will be split between Turner and HBO as of Tuesday. Both media properties are under the Warner Media umbrella, and HBO Max could serve as the streaming home of the federation’s games.

Turner previously held the broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League games from 2018–’20.

