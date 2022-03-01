Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: U.S. Soccer Agrees to Media Rights Deal with Turner Sports, HBO Starting in 2023

U.S. Soccer has reportedly agreed to a new English-language media rights deal with Turner Sports and HBO, according to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio

First reported by journalist Grant Wahl on Monday, the news has not been officially announced. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson declined to comment on the new deal Monday, per The Athletic.

U.S. Soccer is currently in the final year of its deal with ESPN and Fox Sports, which is set to expire at the end of 2022. That deal was part of a package negotiated by Soccer United Marketing in conjunction with the media rights for Major League Soccer. However, U.S. Soccer announced last May that it was bringing its media and marketing rights in-house and ending its partnership with SUM, per The Athletic.

SI Recommends

Under the new reported deal, Turner and HBO will have the rights to strictly U.S. Soccer properties, which includes men’s and women’s national team friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup and U.S. men’s and women’s national team World Cup qualifiers. The networks will not be acquiring the media rights to the men’s or women’s World Cup as those rights will still be held by Fox Sports for the 2022 men’s, 2023 women’s and 2026 men’s World Cups. 

It remains unclear how U.S. Soccer’s rights will be split between Turner and HBO as of Tuesday. Both media properties are under the Warner Media umbrella, and HBO Max could serve as the streaming home of the federation’s games.

Turner previously held the broadcasting rights to UEFA Champions League games from 2018–’20. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mike trout
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Auction Draft Bid Strategies for 2022

Plan your auction strategies and how to bid wisely ahead of the 2022 fantasy baseball season.

By Shawn Childs
The words "traveling violation" above an airplane with a WNBA logo twisted in a knot
WNBA

How Airplanes Became the WNBA’s Biggest Scandal

The Liberty’s repeated chartering of flights, a violation of CBA rules, is a window into the state of ownership in the league.

By Howard Megdal
Nets coach Steve Nash stands with his arms crossed during the the second half against the Nuggets.
NBA

Nash Enters Health and Safety Protocols Before Loss to Raptors

Brooklyn’s coach was ruled out of Monday’s game shortly before tip.

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) directs the offense against the LA Clippers.
NBA

Five X-Factors That Could Decide the East

Which team in the Eastern Conference will ultimately survive? Here are five storylines to follow as we enter the stretch run.

By Michael Pina
jameis-winston-new-orleans-saints
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Free-Agent Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater highlight a lackluster group.

By Michael Fabiano
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
Play
MLB

MLB Extends Deadline as CBA Talks Continue

The two sides are back at the bargaining table Tuesday morning.

By Matt Martell
Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV (1) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Morant’s Slam Dunk, Buzzer-Beater Highlight Career Night

Morant dropped a career-high 52 points, threw down a highlight-reel slam and sank an acrobatic buzzer-beater.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 27, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players huddle during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena.
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women’s Selection Committee Unveils Final Top Seeds Preview

South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State would be the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now.

By Associated Press