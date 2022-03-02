Skip to main content
SOCCER
Soccer Teams Across United States Post Tributes for Stanford Goalkeeper Katie Meyer

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer died this week at the age of 22. The senior’s cause of death is unknown.

Various collegiate soccer teams and professional soccer organizations from across the United States posted tributes for Meyer on Wednesday following the news of her death. 

Ohio State, Utah and UCLA were among the college teams that tweeted tributes for the late soccer player. A number of thee teams were once competitors of Meyer’s and Stanford, but they put aside their differences to join in supporting Stanford amid the tragic loss.

The United States Soccer Federation and the National Collegiate Athletes Association also tweeted their condolences for those who were close to Meyer.

During Meyer’s four years on the Stanford soccer team, she helped the team win a national championship in 2019. In the championship game against North Carolina, Meyer had two saves. She also was a team captain.

