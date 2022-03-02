Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Stanford Announces Death of GK Katie Meyer, 22

Stanford has announced that student and women’s soccer team goalie Katie Meyer has died. She was 22 years old. 

The cause of her death was not mentioned in the statement released by the university. First mention of a death in an on-campus residence was announced by Stanford on Tuesday, but Meyer was not mentioned by name. The university has announced that counseling has been made available at Meyer’s residence hall and to athletes at this time. 

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, said in the statement. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.” 

SI Recommends

Meyer was a team captain who played a pivotal role in Stanford’s 2019 NCAA championship run. She had two saves in the championship game against North Carolina that went into penalty kicks. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports Removes Russian Teams From FIFA22

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers GM Says Cam Newton Decision is Imminent

Newton returned to the team last year at midseason, starting five games.

By Dan Lyons
Oleksandr Usyk (white trunks) during his match against Chazz Witherspoon (not pictured) during a heavyweight boxing match at Wintrust Arena.
Play
Boxing

Former Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Returns to Ukraine to Join Defense Battalion

The former world champion spoke to CNN about his decision.

By Wilton Jackson
Gonzaga
College Basketball

Eight Teams With the Best Odds to Win the Men’s NCAA Tournament

Less than two weeks from selection Sunday, these are the eight squads most likely to win it all in New Orleans.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena
MMA

Report: Man Shot At by MMA Star Allegedly Molested His Relative

Velasquez’s relative, who is a minor, reported last week that they were molested by a man at a home daycare.

By Madeline Coleman
mike trout
MLB

Mike Trout Comments on Rob Manfred Canceling Games

Trout: “We need to get this CBA right.”

By Nick Selbe
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson jogs off the field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: What Russell Wilson's Return Would Mean for the Seahawks Offense

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll says the team has 'no intention' of trading the QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
pl-ukraine
Soccer

Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

All 10 Premier League games this weekend will feature messages of support for Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum