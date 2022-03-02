Stanford has announced that student and women’s soccer team goalie Katie Meyer has died. She was 22 years old.

The cause of her death was not mentioned in the statement released by the university. First mention of a death in an on-campus residence was announced by Stanford on Tuesday, but Meyer was not mentioned by name. The university has announced that counseling has been made available at Meyer’s residence hall and to athletes at this time.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, said in the statement. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.”

Meyer was a team captain who played a pivotal role in Stanford’s 2019 NCAA championship run. She had two saves in the championship game against North Carolina that went into penalty kicks.

