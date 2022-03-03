Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Involved in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
UEFA President Blasts Super League Revival Plans Amid War in Ukraine

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has denounced plans to revive the Super League with Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona still pushing for the breakaway tournament

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday, Čeferin said he was “sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project.” 

“Look, first they launched their nonsense of an idea in the middle of a pandemic; now we're reading articles every day that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of a war,” Čeferin said. “Do I have to speak more about those people? They obviously live in a parallel world. And while we are saving players together with other stakeholders, while we are working to help in a terrible situation, they work on a project like that.”

According to The Telegraph, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is expected to announce on Thursday that he will push for the revival of the European Super League, albeit without the permanent members clause that drew the most criticism. Agnelli was present in the front row of the conference as Čeferin spoke. 

Last spring, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid won a ruling in Spanish court that determined they couldn't be punished by UEFA and FIFA for their plans to breakaway.

At the conference, La Liga president Javier Tebas also condemned the breakaway clubs, saying, "They lie more than [Vladimir] Putin.” 

