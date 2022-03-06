Skip to main content
Liga MX Match Ends After Horrific Violence in Stands Between Rival Fan Bases Spills Onto Field

Warning: The following content contains extreme violence and disturbing images. Watch at your own discretion.

A match between Liga MX clubs Querétaro F.C. and Atlas F.C. ended abruptly Saturday following an eruption of fan violence in the stands that spilled onto the field and may have resulted in several deaths, according to multiple reports from Mexico.

The match was halted midway through the second half after fans stormed the pitch inside the Estadio Corregidora, Querétaro's home stadium in Mexico, according to Goal.com's Seth Vertelney.

Multiple reports from Mexico referred to the scene as a “riot” that resulted in multiple casualties, though the reported death toll remains unconfirmed at this time.

Atlas, the defending Liga MX champions, were leading 1–0 a little over an hour into the match when it descended into chaos.

Videos detailing the tragic scene emerged on social media. 

SI Recommends

Liga MX president Mike Arriola issued a statement on social media denouncing the fans’ actions. The full statement, originally in Spanish, read as follows:

"Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority! The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone’s safety."

Liga MX later followed Arriola with a statement of its own. The organization announced that an investigation into the cause of Saturday's riot is already underway.

“The league has begun an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the field and outside the stadium during Queretaro vs. Atlas. Corresponding criminal complaints will also be filed for the acts of violence at the Estadio Corregidora.

"Reports of the Liga MX commissioner and the Queretaro authorities indicate that injured people were transferred by ambulance to nearby hospitals and the official report on their health status is awaited.

"The game Queretaro vs. Atlas will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed."

