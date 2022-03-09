As far as the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Real Madrid hosts PSG in the second leg of the last 16 on Wednesday, with one heavyweight sure to bow out and the other due to book a place in the quarterfinals after their showdown at the Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé’s dramatic winner for PSG in the 1–0 first leg is the difference entering the return match in Madrid, where Mbappé could call home as soon as this summer, should he run his PSG contract down without signing a new deal.

Mbappé suffered a foot injury in training earlier in the week, which put his status briefly in question, but he’s in the XI for PSG as part of a star trio featuring Lionel Messi and Neymar. For Messi, it’s a first return to the Bernabéu since leaving Barcelona last summer.

The two sides are aiming to join Liverpool and Bayern Munich among the final eight. Manchester City is also a sure bet to reach the next round as it brings a commanding 5–0 aggregate lead into its home leg vs. Portugal’s Sporting CP in Wednesday’s other simultaneous match.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (Refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

