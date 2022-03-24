Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It

How Can the USMNT Qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Entering the final window of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the U.S. men’s national team’s path to Qatar is clear. 

While the USMNT controls its qualifying destiny, there are several scenarios in which the U.S. can qualify this week. But on Thursday, only one exists, and it starts with a historic win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. 

The U.S. has never defeated El Tri in a World Cup qualifier in Mexico and has never won four straight games against Mexico in the rivalry’s history. However, even with a win, the USMNT will still need some help to qualify Thursday before its final two qualifiers.

Along with a win in Mexico City, the U.S. needs Panama to lose at home to last-place Honduras, while Costa Rica must also draw or lose at home to undefeated Canada. Those results would see the U.S. clinch a spot in Qatar with two games to spare. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Currently, both Mexico and the U.S. are four points ahead of fourth-placed Panama and five ahead of fifth-place Costa Rica in the Concacaf standings, meaning Mexico’s scenario to qualify Thursday night is identical: beat the U.S., get the same amount of outside help. The top three teams in Concacaf’s Octagonal will qualify for November’s World Cup, while the fourth-place nation will participate in June’s intercontinental playoff against the representative from Oceania. 

If the U.S. loses or draws against Mexico, qualification could come with a win in Sunday’s home match against Panama in Orlando, but the scenarios will evolve depending on what happens in the other matches Thursday night. The U.S. closes out its qualifying campaign with a trip to Costa Rica—where it has never won a qualifier—next Wednesday. A win over Panama would guarantee, at worst, a fourth-place finish, and it could be enough on its own to claim an automatic berth.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Play
NCAA Betting

Sweet 16 Best Bets: Kansas vs. Providence

The Jayhawks are 7.5 point favorites for their Sweet 16 matchup against Providence on Friday.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Arch Manning attempting to throw a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning To Make Third Visit to SEC School

Could Arch Manning play his college football career in Tuscaloosa?

By Michael Shapiro
trevor story
MLB

Report: Trevor Story’s Red Sox Deal Nearly Fell Apart Over Vaccine Concerns

Story’s six-year, $140 million deal with Boston almost hit a snag when the star shortstop had hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Nick Selbe
Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to his team during their game against Edward Waters at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
College Football

Deion Calls Out Teams Who Didn’t Attend JSU’s Pro Day

Jackson State held its pro day earlier this week, and the NFL Hall-of-Famer called out the franchises that didn’t send scouts to evaluate his players

By Mike McDaniel
Dontaie Allen shoots a three pointer
College Basketball

Dontaie Allen Announces Plan to Transfer From Kentucky

The sophomore only averaged 6.5 minutes per game this past season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kyrie Irving celebrating with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NYC Mayor Announces Unvaccinated Players Can Play at Home

He said this was about “putting New York City-based performers on a level-playing field.”

By Joseph Salvador
Odell-Beckham-Rams
Play
NFL

Former NFL GM Suggests Chiefs Sign OBJ After Hill Trade

Could Kansas City land a new star receiver after trading Tyreek Hill?

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill before competing at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Names Dolphins Player He’s Most Excited to Meet

Miami’s new star couldn’t help but poke some fun at his new teammate’s name.

By Joseph Salvador