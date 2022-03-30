Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Spirit’s Y. Michele Kang Becomes First Woman of Color to Own Majority Stake of NWSL Club

Y. Michele Kang has officially become the Washington Spirit’s majority owner, becoming the first woman of color to hold a majority stake in a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The confirmation comes after Kang acquired the interests of former owners Bill Lynch and Steve Baldwin in February. It follows a months-long power struggle that began last summer when Kang first called upon Baldwin to give up control of the club amid allegations of abuse and mismanagement within the organization.

“Our players are the best of the best on and off the field,” Kang said in a statement Wednesday. “They deserve nothing less than a club that sets and achieves the high standards befitting these elite professional athletes. We dream big dreams here. Our ambition is to not only be the best women’s soccer team in the world but the best soccer team, period.”

Kang, a Washington-area businesswoman, plans to hit the ground running and has previously said that she hopes to modernize the club’s business practices. Among her biggest goals is to secure a permanent professional training facility for the Spirit, who currently trains at facilities owned by D.C. United of the MLS.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We know Michele is passionate about building a great soccer club, bringing professional quality resources to the players and front office staff, and promoting gender equity in all aspects of her businesses,” NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing said in a statement. “This is a great result for the entire NWSL.”

Fresh off of a league championship following the 2021 season, the Spirit has opened play in 2022 with a pair of draws in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup. Washington will begin regular-season play on May 1.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks with the media during a press conference to introduce new quarterback Deshaun Watson at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Browns GM ‘Regrets’ Not Telling Mayfield About Watson Meeting

Andrew Berry: “That’s the one thing I wish I had done a little bit differently.”

By Wilton Jackson
Tim Leiweke at an NBA game.
Play
NBA

Group to Build Stadium in Las Vegas, Will be ’NBA-Ready’

In October, Adam Silver said Las Vegas would be on a list of cities considered should the NBA decide to expand.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Terry McLaurin, Tua Tagovailoa Gain Fantasy Benefits From Roster Changes

These players stayed put, but their situations improved, as will their fantasy prospects.

By Michael Fabiano
Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Report: Goodell Isn’t Who Decides Whether Watson Violated NFL Policy

Who will make the decision on whether the quarterback faces a suspension, fine or no punishment?

By Madeline Coleman
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 8
NFL

What We Know About Deshaun Watson Vs. What Was Said By Deshaun Watson

The MMQB team has been independently reporting on the Watson cases for a year now; a review of what we have.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
Louisville s Hailey Van Lith cuts the net down for advancing to the Final Four.
College Basketball

Catching our Collective Breath Before the Final Fours

By SI Staff
Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis, son of Ray Lewis, runs with the ball.
College Football

Report: Kentucky WR Rahsaan Lewis Arrested Sunday

The son of the legendary Ravens linebacker was booked early Sunday morning.

By Dan Lyons
max-scherzer
Play
Extra Mustard

The Terrible Marriage Between Major League Baseball and Streaming

Streaming deals will no absolutely nothing to "grow" MLB

By Jimmy Traina