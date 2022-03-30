Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Nigeria Fans Storm Pitch, Tear Gassed After Team Misses Out on World Cup

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup Tuesday after losing to Ghana 1–1 based on the away-goals tiebreaker Tuesday. 

Following the game, Nigerian fans stormed the pitch and began destroying property on the field and throwing objects at visiting Ghana fans and players.

The angry fans made their way onto the field before the final whistle was blown, causing the Ghanaian players to struggle to leave the field. They eventually got out, though it’s unclear if anyone was hurt during the incident.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

When police arrived on the scene, they began beating the rioters with batons and ultimately used tear gas on the fans to disperse them.

In a video shared on Twitter, fans can be seen destroying the dugouts and knocking over goals and other objects on the sidelines. 

Nigeria has made the last three World Cups, last failing to qualify in 2006, and the team was expected to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar after securing a draw in the first leg of their playoff on the road against Ghana. But after Tuesday’s disappointment, the Super Eagles will not be participating.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) chase a loose ball during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

The Reason to Be Concerned About the Heat

Is Miami bound for disappointment in the playoffs?

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
NFL

Goodell: Snyder ’Not Involved’ in Commanders’ Operations

In 2021, the franchise owner agreed to temporarily cede control of the team to his wife, Tanya.

By Madeline Coleman
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Goodell: Watson Will Face Discipline If He Violated Conduct Policy

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Daniela Perez
senegal
Soccer

Africa WCQ: Senegal Clinches Berth in PKs; Cameroon Stuns Algeria

In similar fashion to February’s African Cup of Nations final, Senegal defeated Egypt in a shootout, while Cameroon shocked Algeria at the death.

By Associated Press
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
NCAA logo
College Football

Report: C-USA Comes to Agreement With Three Departing Schools

The terms of the agreement are reportedly not expected to be made public.

By Wilton Jackson
Qatar is hosting the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying: Who’s In, Latest Updates

The remaining spots in Qatar are going to fill up fast. Here’s the updated qualifying situation around the globe for the fall competition.

By Avi Creditor
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) hits a shot
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini Undergoes Right Hand Surgery

The World No. 6 tennis player did not mention when he is expected to return to the court.

By Madison Williams