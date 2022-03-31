Skip to main content
Premier League to Allow Five Substitutions Starting Next Season

LONDON (AP) — Premier League teams will be able to use five substitutions per game beginning next season in a change announced following Thursday’s shareholders meeting.

The switch to five subs—up from three—brings the Premier League in line with other major competitions in Europe.

The league had used five subs as a temporary measure when play resumed in 2020 following the league’s mid-season suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Football Association Board had extended the changes before a permanent decision was made in October to keep the option of using five substitutes in place.

The Premier League, however, had decided against using the IFAB recommendations for the 2020-21 season and instead reverted back to three substitutions.

“Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players,” the league said Thursday. “From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at halftime. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.”

