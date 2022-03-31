The USMNT’s World Cup Qualifying Timeline of Redemption

The U.S. is headed to Qatar, turning the page on the previous group’s failure to compete in Russia. Here’s how Gregg Berhalter’s young American squad got it done.

Finally, more than four years after a loss to Trinidad and Tobago kept the U.S. men’s national team out of the 2018 World Cup, the stinging memories of that stunning defeat will make way for new ones of the United States competing on the world’s biggest stage.

The USMNT secured a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite a 2–0 loss in Costa Rica on Wednesday night, finishing in third place in the Concacaf qualification table.

The road from humiliation in Trinidad began as soon as coach Bruce Arena ended his tumultuous tenure as manager three days later. U.S. Soccer promoted assistant Dave Sarachan to be the caretaker manager, a move that only just began the overhaul of young players that would soon make up the squad over the next several years. Sarachan went 3-4-5 before Gregg Berhalter was hired permanently—a full year after Arena stepped down. Berhalter continued the youth movement as longtime staples of the starting XI continued to phase out. It wasn’t just a program makeover. It was a total reset.

A Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup win later, and the U.S. proved its young talent may just be able to live up to the hype. But the tall task of qualifying, the one that had somehow eluded them in 2018, was still ahead. The team faced unprecedented circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on scheduling and rosters—all the while playing through compact three-match windows.

Here’s a look back at each U.S. qualifying match on the road to the 2022 World Cup:

Sept. 2: Qualifying Journey Begins With Scoreless Draw at El Salvador

El Salvador 0, U.S. 0

The first step in the road to Qatar began in front of a raucous crowd in San Salvador, where nine starters made their World Cup qualifying debuts for the U.S. In what Berhalter described as “too hectic of a game,” the U.S. failed to convert on a few headed chances, and El Salvador never truly threatened goalkeeper Matt Turner save for a couple decent looks off set pieces. It was a solid performance from a young and inexperienced squad to begin qualifying with an important road point.

Sept. 5: Disappointing Draw With Canada Brings Unease

U.S. 1, Canada 1

Before Canada became the story of qualifying and reached its first men’s World Cup in 36 years, the vibes surrounding this home match in Nashville, well, weren’t great. Weston McKennie was suspended for breaking the team’s COVID-19 bubble, Gio Reyna had picked up an injury vs. El Salvador and the on-field product suffered; the U.S. failed to create substantial scoring chances despite dominating possession. A Brendan Aaronson second-half tap-in was countered by a Cyle Larin goal off a wonderful Alphonso Davies assist, and just like that, the U.S. was staring at just two points from its first two qualifying matches.

Sept. 8: Pepi’s Arrival Sparks Massive Comeback Win at Honduras

Honduras 1, U.S. 4

The disaster sirens were ringing loudly as the U.S. went into halftime at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in Honduras trailing 1–0 and having scored just one goal in 225 minutes of qualifying. That was until Ricardo Pepi, amid a meteoric rise at FC Dallas, sprung into action. Pepi played a role in the buildup as Antonee Robinson scored just after the half, then he finished a beautiful header and assisted another goal for Aaronson to help seal a crucial three points on the road. More broadly, Pepi entered his name into the seemingly endless search for a clinical No. 9. Not to be overlooked was a 64th-minute diving save from Turner when the game was still 1–1.

Oct. 7: Pepi Brace the Difference in Gritty Win vs. Jamaica

U.S. 2, Jamaica 0

Again it came down to second-half goals, and again it was Pepi who provided them for the U.S. The 19-year-old from Texas slotted home two in front of a rowdy Austin crowd in a performance that wasn’t quite dominant but was certainly good enough. While the finishing wasn’t exactly clinical from the U.S. for much of the night, the hosts allowed the Reggae Boyz just one shot on target and overcame the absence of Christian Pulisic, good news given that he and Reyna would miss significant time over the coming months.

Oct. 10: Loss to Panama Hands U.S. Biggest Setback of Qualifying

Panama 1, U.S. 0

The wacky world of the Concacaf octagonal can often come down to who can overcome adverse conditions. The thick Panama City air got the better of the U.S., who didn’t have the legs for an attack or the resolve to come back from a set-piece goal with 35 minutes to play. It was a first on multiple fronts: The first loss in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and the first ever defeat to Panama in qualifying. The win kept Los Canaleros within striking distance of a spot at Qatar. The loss for the Americans meant more questions needed to be answered, particularly on the viability of the attack moving forward.

Oct. 13: Response Comes in Vital Win Over Costa Rica

U.S. 2, Costa Rica 1

A Tico goal in the first minute spelled peril for the U.S., again in an extended scoring drought. That all ended when Sergiño Dest cut onto his left foot and launched a swerving shot past Keylor Navas to equalize. Seemingly with new life, the Americans were on the front foot for the rest of the match, creating chances aplenty before a rocket off the post from Tim Weah went off reserve goalkeeper Leonel Moreira’s back and into the goal for the winner. It was an ideal result to end a window and a much-needed boost before the next window’s matchup with Mexico.

Nov 12: ‘Dos a Cero’ Revived to Start November Window

U.S. 2, Mexico 0

A new generation of Americans hit the famed scoreline in Cincinnati in perhaps the most significant result in the qualifying journey. Mexico squandered a few huge chances in the first half and never recovered. Pulisic came off the bench and broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, responding to Guillermo Ochoa’s comments on the U.S. wanting to “mirror” Mexico in a clever way. McKennie tucked home the second in the 85th, and it was party time in Ohio. The win, which was the third straight against El Tri, temporarily vaulted the Americans atop the qualifying table.

Nov. 16: U.S. Grabs Fortunate Point in Jamaica

Jamaica 1, U.S. 1

The advantage brought by Weah’s brilliant run and goal past Andre Blake was quickly erased by a world-class effort from Michail Antonio. The West Ham striker thumped a strike from well outside the 18-yard box for a resounding response. The Reggae Boyz pressed the U.S. attack deeper and deeper until they appeared to break through off a corner in the 85th minute—only for the goal to be curiously disallowed for a push on Walker Zimmerman. A lack of VAR implementation until later in qualifying likely played into the U.S.’s favor. But an away point is an away point, and the Americans left Kingston still in prime position to qualify.

Jan. 27: Hard-Fought Win Over El Salvador Keeps Qualifying Status In Tact

U.S. 1, El Salvador 0

Just like the qualifying opener, El Salvador never truly threatened on the attack. This time, however, Antonee Robinson broke through. Scoring his second massive goal of qualifying, Robinson slotted home a ball bouncing through the box—and celebrated with an acrobatic backflip. Again, questions remained from the attack—Jesus Ferreira got the start at No. 9 and failed to put home two excellent chances early on. But Robinson’s goal was all the U.S. needed to pick up the three points, and it helped solidify his spot on a back line that was beginning to take real shape.

Jan. 30: Canada Stuns to Continue Run Atop Concacaf Table

Canada 2, U.S. 0

The Canadians’ remarkable streak continued, as they won their fifth straight qualifying match with a resounding victory in Hamilton, Ontario. Larin finished off a surgical counterattack just seven minutes in, and the U.S. failed at playing catch-up. It wasn’t for a lack of chances, but again the Americans lacked clinical finishing; McKennie’s first-half header was saved off the bar, and Paul Arriola’s late attempt at a bicycle kick sailed just wide. While the loss wasn’t exactly calamitous, it reduced the U.S.’s margin for error to just about zero heading into the final game before a challenging last window.

Feb. 2: Subzero Success

U.S. 3, Honduras 0

In a game the U.S. dominated from start to finish, the story of the night was absurdly low temperatures. The much-maligned decision to play in St. Paul, Minn., made for miserable playing conditions: The wind chill at kickoff was minus-13. Playing against a Honduran side whose players spend most of the year in balmy Central American conditions, first-half goals from McKennie and Zimmerman essentially put this one to bed. With the temperature dipping down to 0 degrees, two Honduran players had to leave at halftime. It wasn’t a great look for a team with plenty of safer options for a match venue, but another crucial three points were picked up nonetheless, with Pulisic coming off the bench and answering persistent questions about his club form with the U.S.’s third goal of the night.

March 24: Stalemate at Azteca Keeps Qualifying on Track

Mexico 0, U.S. 0

While it was an important point to start the critical final window, it was a game marked by missed opportunity for the U.S. Pulisic had a prime scoring chance in the first half when Weah dragged a perfect cross onto his foot, but the Chelsea attacker’s shot went right at Ochoa. Jordan Pefok, also trying to stake his claim in the striker search, had a golden opportunity off a perfect, cushioned ball in from Reyna. He completely bungled his effort, sending it well wide. But the U.S. escaped a relatively tame Estadio Azteca with a point, making qualification very attainable.

March 27: Pulisic Hat Trick vs. Panama Puts Qatar Within Reach

U.S. 5, Panama 1

The floodgates opened in Orlando last Sunday night. All the previous goalscoring droughts seemed to evaporate into thin air as the U.S. attack came out on the front foot and didn’t seem to slow down until late. Early goals from Pulisic, Arriola and Ferreira gave the Americans all the momentum they needed, and a Pulisic hat trick—completed on a sublime, highlight-reel goal—all but sealed qualification. Heading into Wednesday’s tilt with Costa Rica, the Americans needed to lose by less than six goals to avoid a playoff and secure their spot in Qatar. The job was very nearly finished, the humiliating night in Trinidad and Tobago all but vindicated.

March 30: U.S. Stumbles, But Still Qualifies

Costa Rica 2, U.S. 0

It wasn’t quite a glorious ending to the qualification journey that could have come to pass had the Americans clinched while in Orlando three days prior. It wasn’t a very pretty match, either; Costa Rica sat a good chunk of its starters instead of risking players on yellow cards being suspended for the intercontinental playoff. The U.S. threatened some, didn’t break through and the Ticos got two second-half goals to make things only slightly interesting. But in the end, it was enough. The long road to redemption is complete. The U.S. is headed to Qatar.

